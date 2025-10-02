Climb Channel Solutions named as one of “America’s Greatest Companies 2025” by Newsweek

-Flying the channel flag - Climb is the only global technology and IT distributor named on the list-

-Climb named alongside Oracle, NVIDIA, Amazon, Microsoft and many more-

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB)… today announced it has been included in the inaugural 2025 America’s Greatest Companies list, published by Newsweek.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group present America’s Greatest Companies 2025, highlighting 650 U.S. companies that are operating at the highest caliber when it comes to business performance. This ranking is built on a comprehensive analysis of company reviews and information filed by the companies with the SEC and USPTO. The companies were evaluated across four key categories: stock and financial performance, American workforce performance, innovation and sustainability performance.

The list is also broken down regionally, meaning Climb is one of the 17 best companies to work for in the state of New Jersey.

Companies recognized in this ranking include; Tesla, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and Amazon. To view the full list, click here.

“To be recognized in this way makes me incredibly proud to lead this team. This is testament to the dedication of everyone that works for Climb,” Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Global Solutions. "At the core of everything we do is our people, and the relationships we build and nurture with our vendors and partners. This is what really sets us apart from other distributors and many other companies across all sectors.”

To view Newsweek’s 2025 America’s Greatest Companies list, click here.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focused on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to reimagining distribution through a data-driven approach that brings emerging technologies to market faster. We empower our partners with speed to market, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best-of-breed channel operations, and exceptional service—transforming how distribution supports growth and scalability. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience distribution reimagined and discover how our people-first approach helps VARs and MSPs grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

