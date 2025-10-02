DP World Expands Logistics Footprint in Brazil with New Freight Forwarding Office in Porto Alegre

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has opened a new freight forwarding office in Porto Alegre, further expanding its network in Brazil and strengthening its role as an end-to-end logistics provider across Latin America.

Located in the Mercosul Center Building on Avenida Carlos Gomes, the new office positions DP World at the heart of Southern Brazil’s industrial hub. The region is home to major export industries including food and beverage, footwear, automotive, petrochemicals, and metal-mechanical manufacturing.

The Porto Alegre office offers a comprehensive suite of freight forwarding services, including FCL (full container load) and LCL (less than container load) ocean freight, air freight, and domestic road container transport. Additional services such as warehousing, international cargo insurance, and customs clearance will provide customers with fully integrated solutions that enhance visibility, efficiency, and security throughout the cargo cycle.

Strengthening Brazil’s Freight Forwarding Network

Porto Alegre is DP World’s sixth freight forwarding office in Brazil, joining locations in Santos, São Paulo, Campinas, Itajaí, and Curitiba. A Rio de Janeiro office is planned for later this year, with additional locations in Manaus and Fortaleza to follow by 2026. Together, these investments will create approximately 200 new direct jobs across sales, operations, and administration, underscoring DP World’s long-term commitment to Brazil’s logistics sector.

The expansion complements DP World’s integrated operations at the Port of Santos, one of Brazil’s largest private multipurpose terminals. Ongoing investments there will increase container handling capacity to 1.7 million TEUs annually by 2026, further aligning port, terminal, and logistics capabilities.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “Opening in Porto Alegre represents another important step in our strategy to bring end-to-end logistics solutions closer to our customers. Southern Brazil is a critical industrial hub, and this expansion ensures we can support regional businesses with the connectivity, reliability, and efficiency they need to compete in global markets.”

Expanding DP World’s Global Network

Since 2023, DP World has opened more than 180 freight forwarding offices worldwide – including 35 across the Americas – as part of its mission to build more resilient and connected trade networks. The company’s Latin America logistics footprint now spans strategic locations across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Suriname.

With the new Porto Alegre office, DP World continues to expand its role as a trusted logistics partner, integrating ports, terminals, warehousing, and freight forwarding to deliver seamless supply chain solutions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

