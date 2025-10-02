Snap and Samba TV Study Demonstrate Impactful Entertainment Outcomes Across Streaming and Theatrical Releases

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap Inc., creator of Snapchat, and Samba TV , a global provider of AI-driven media intelligence, today released compelling study results demonstrating Snapchat Advertising’s ability to drive measurable outcomes at scale. Amid a thriving box office and a theatrical industry slated for continued growth, entertainment marketers are navigating an environment where accountability and proven ROI are paramount, Samba TV’s study shows how Snapchat delivers consistent results across streaming, linear, and theatrical campaigns, moving audiences from discovery to action.

The study, analyzing 29 media and entertainment campaigns, found that Snapchat ads delivered both upper- and lower-funnel impact, from boosting viewership to sustaining ticket sales long after opening weekend. The findings arrive at a moment when marketers are rethinking media plans to capitalize on the box office resurgence and balance awareness with conversion. Snapchat’s proven ability to influence outcomes across the entertainment funnel, paired with Samba TV’s independent first-party dataset and identity graph gives advertisers a unified view of campaign performance across the entire consumer journey.

In 12 campaigns focused on promoting new movie releases in a booming theatrical market, Snapchat drove an average 79% incremental lift in ticket sale conversions, proving a positive investment for entertainment marketers. The study identified Snapchat’s Commercials and Story Ads performed strongest, driving 5x and 3x lift respectively.

Among light TV viewers, a segment of viewers that watch low levels of traditional television who are increasingly challenging to reach, Snapchat achieved an average 99% lift in ticket sales. Samba TV’s study also demonstrated that Snapchat’s ad campaigns had staying power long after the exposure with continued incremental ticket sales more than 30 days after release, further underscoring Snapchat’s role in sustaining momentum when maximizing returns in a strong box office environment matters most.

Across 17 campaigns promoting streaming and linear programming, Samba TV reported that Snapchat delivered an average 32% lift in viewership, with standout performance from formats including Lenses, Story Ads, and Reminder Ads. Every campaign in the study achieved statistically significant outcomes, proving that entertainment advertisers can rely on Snapchat to cut through crowded launch windows and fragmented media consumption habits.

“Entertainment advertisers, from streaming services to linear TV partners to movie studios, are seeing meaningful and statistically significant success on Snapchat,” said Snapchat Head of Media and Entertainment Laurel Duquette. “We have a highly engaged audience of over 930 million monthly active users that love watching shows and movies, giving advertisers an opportunity to build brands, and drive viewership. This study with Samba TV validates what we see every day: Snapchat is a must-buy for entertainment advertisers.”

“Entertainment marketers are under more pressure than ever to prove that every dollar is accountable with many being asked to reduce brand marketing investments in favor of performance media,” said Samba TV VP of Measurement Science Alyson Sprague. “This study shows that advertisers can both build awareness and drive conversions. Whether it is increasing awareness and viewership for streaming TV premieres or discovery and ticket sales for theatrical releases, Samba’s outcome-based measurement solutions prove that Snapchat’s creative ad formats can deliver powerful results for media and entertainment brands.”

With more than 75% of 13- to 34-year-olds in more than 25 countries, Snapchat is a critical channel for entertainment marketers looking to reach audiences where they spend their time. To understand whether campaigns are driving impact, advertisers need access to comprehensive, full-funnel insights. Samba TV’s first-party dataset spans TV, digital, and social channels, enabling brands and agencies to measure performance based on real-world business outcomes from box office sales to brand lift, retail visitation, and digital conversions.

About Samba TV:

Samba TV is a global leader in AI-driven media intelligence powered by first-party data from millions of opted-in connected televisions and billions of web signals across more than 50 countries. Its independent, cross-platform measurement provides advertisers and media companies with a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Leveraging real-time insights and audience optimization, Samba TV enables marketers to reach and engage audiences with efficiency and effectiveness across any platform and every screen. Find out more at www.samba.com/business .

About Snap, Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. The company believes the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world and have fun together. The company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances relationships with friends, family and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com .

