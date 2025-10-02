Wrap Technologies and Carahsoft Partner to Streamline Access to Non-Lethal Public Safety Solutions

MIAMI and RESTON, Va., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety solutions and counter-UAS solutions, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. (“Carahsoft”), The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, pursuant to a definitive agreement. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Wrap’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Wrap’s primary offering is their WrapPlus subscription, which includes an integrated ecosystem of WrapTactics™ training, WrapReality™ VR environments, and their flagship, non-lethal pre-escalation device, the BolaWrap® 150. The WrapPlus subscription is designed to support law enforcement and public safety agencies, enhance outcomes, mitigate liabilities and manage costs. This end-to-end solution includes:

BolaWrap ® 150 – an innovative, non-lethal, patented pre-escalation tool that deploys a multi-sensory disruption using sight, sound and sensation, giving officers critical time to safely manage encounters without relying on pain compliance or higher-force options.

– an innovative, non-lethal, patented pre-escalation tool that deploys a multi-sensory disruption using sight, sound and sensation, giving officers critical time to safely manage encounters without relying on pain compliance or higher-force options. WrapReality™ Training Platform – a fully immersive VR training simulator with a growing library of real-world scenarios, designed to enhance decision-making under pressure and reinforce pre-escalation tactics for safer outcomes.

– a fully immersive VR training simulator with a growing library of real-world scenarios, designed to enhance decision-making under pressure and reinforce pre-escalation tactics for safer outcomes. WrapVision™ Body-Worn Camera & Evidence Management System – a secure, North America–built system designed to strengthen accountability and transparency, with advanced video quality, streamlined cloud integration and compliance with rigorous U.S. standards.



Wrap’s unique value proposition lies in its focus on safety, readiness and consistent practice. Ultimately, WrapPlus seeks to deliver the tools, training and trust needed to help ensure every encounter is safer for both officers and the civilians they serve.

“Partnering with Carahsoft significantly enhances our ability to meet the urgent needs of public safety agencies across the country,” said Jared Novick, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wrap. “Their extensive distribution network and Government procurement expertise will provide a more efficient sales path to ensure our innovative, non-lethal tools and training platforms are readily accessible.”

Carahsoft is expected to distribute Wrap’s solutions through its network of reseller partners and available contract vehicles, with expectations to simplify procurement and accelerate deployment to agencies seeking to improve safety outcomes and reduce the need for force in the field.

“Wrap equips law enforcement with effective, non-lethal alternatives and cutting-edge training, perfectly aligning with Carahsoft’s commitment to delivering impactful technology to the Public Sector,” said Lacey Wean, Program Executive for Law Enforcement Solutions at Carahsoft. “Alongside our reseller partners, we are proud to support this initiative and provide our customers with the solutions they need to foster safer communities.”

Wrap and Carahsoft believe this partnership will also open doors for future opportunities beyond non-lethal solutions. As Wrap continues to expand its UAS and Counter-UAS programs through the Merlin platform and PAN-DA handheld systems, Carahsoft is expected to be a key partner in delivering these next-generation technologies to public safety agencies. These advancements are designed to help protect communities from the evolving threat of rogue drones while reinforcing Wrap's mission to provide technology that saves lives.

"As research and development of our Merlin and PAN-DA systems advance, we see potential to work with Carahsoft in ensuring these potentially lifesaving UAS and Counter-UAS solutions may be more rapidly accessible to public safety agencies," added Novick. "This collaboration positions us to respond to the growing drone threat with innovative tools that we believe can both protect Americans and strengthen homeland security."

For more information about Wrap’s public safety solutions, please visit www.wrap.com. Wrap’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or WRAP@carahsoft.com.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

