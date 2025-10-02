Five Iron Golf UAE Franchisees Announce Growth Financing Led by Powerhouse Capital and a World-Class Network of Investors and Pro Athletes

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf’s UAE franchisee, which already operates the hugely successful flagship Five Iron Dubai, announce that they have successfully closed a growth financing round led by Powerhouse Capital, with participation from NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr., recent PGA Tour winner Kurt Kitayama, LPGA star Alison Lee and Managing Partner of Sharp Alpha Lloyd Danzig. The investment will accelerate the brand’s expansion across the UAE, with a signed lease for a location at Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and a third site at DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts in Business Bay, Dubai, both of which will be opening in Q1, 2026. The group has plans to strategically expand into other key markets throughout Asia, Europe and Africa.

The UAE franchise’s inaugural location at the Westin Mina Seyahi - Dubai Marina, which opened in September 2024, has already become a regional standout, offering a tech-forward, community-first golf experience that blends sport, nightlife, and culture under one roof.

The new Abu Dhabi venue is set to become one of the largest Five Iron locations in the world, occupying just under 24,000 square feet. It will feature 12 state-of-the-art Trackman golf simulators, a premium food and beverage program featuring chef-driven menus, curated cocktails, and craft selections, Callaway Tour Club Fitting and equipment, and a scenic terrace overlooking the waterfront at Yas Bay, one of the UAE’s premier lifestyle and entertainment destinations.

The Business Bay Dubai venue will boast five Trackman golf simulators and a dynamic sports bar with augmented reality games, serving the densely populated Business Bay and Downtown residential areas of Dubai. The venue will offer flexible spaces that combine luxury, leisure, and accessibility, making it the perfect place for corporate events and casual gatherings alike.

Five Iron Golf’s expansion in the UAE comes at a time of rapid population and economic growth across the region, creating strong demand for innovative, high-quality lifestyle and leisure offerings. With a diverse population and a thriving tourism industry, the UAE provides an ideal environment for Five Iron Golf. At the same time, the global surge in demand for location-based entertainment experiences underscores the brand’s unique positioning, bringing together technology, hospitality, and sport to deliver a social, accessible, and premium entertainment destination.

Matthew Csillag, Managing Partner of the UAE franchise group, commented:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Powerhouse Capital and such an impressive group of investors into the Five Iron UAE family. Their support helps strengthen our mission to bring a world-class, community-driven golf and lifestyle experience to the UAE and beyond. We are excited about our openings at Yas Bay and Business Bay, two anchor locations that reflect the energy, diversity, and sophistication of the Emirates. These projects mark just the beginning of our ambitious regional and international expansion plans.”

David Zabinsky, fellow franchise partner, added:

“The UAE is fast evolving into the entertainment capital of the world, with a broad and sophisticated landscape of offerings, from sport, to leisure, to best-in-class dining, to gaming, and more. Five Iron sits at the intersection of these, offering something for everyone, golfer or not, and we could not be more ecstatic to grow our dynamic concept throughout the Emirates."

Ian Doody, Managing Partner at Powerhouse Capital, said:

“At Powerhouse, we’re strong believers in location-based entertainment, especially those that combine participatory sports with compelling consumer experiences. Matthew and David have built an exceptional platform and are now expanding the flagship Five Iron Golf venue in the Dubai Marina into a true regional force – capturing the powerful growth tailwinds across the UAE and beyond. We’re excited to support this team as they scale, execute, and deepen connections across sports, media, and entertainment.”

Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf, added:

“The UAE team continues to impress us with their commitment to building the Five Iron brand with the same authenticity and energy that defines Five Iron in the U.S. This team’s capital raise and expansion plans prove that the appetite for accessible, modern golf entertainment is strong in the Middle East. We couldn’t ask for better partners on the ground.”

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf and Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is a leader in indoor golf and entertainment with a global presence of over 30 locations across 16 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com.

About Five Iron Golf UAE

Five Iron Golf UAE is redefining the indoor golf and social entertainment scene across the Emirates. The UAE operation brings together cutting-edge golf technology, curated dining and beverage offerings, and a vibrant, community-first atmosphere tailored to the region. With a flagship location open in Dubai and new venues planned in Abu Dhabi and Business Bay, Five Iron UAE caters to seasoned golfers, curious beginners, and social seekers alike. Whether for practice, play, events, or nightlife, Five Iron UAE delivers an inclusive, tech-forward experience designed to make golf accessible, exciting, and unforgettable.

About Powerhouse Capital

Powerhouse Capital is a Los Angeles-based multi-stage investment platform focused on tech-driven sports, media, and entertainment. The firm focuses on investing in high growth companies across the four pillars of media: Sight (visual content), Sound (audio, music, podcasting), Play (sports, gaming, and interactive), and Live (live streaming, experience economy). The firm partners with visionary entrepreneurs and cultural catalysts to help build and scale iconic global businesses.