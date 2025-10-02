93% OF ACETAMINOPHEN BUYERS PLAN TO CONTINUE PURCHASING; TYLENOL BRAND TRUST REMAINS HIGH, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has surveyed more than 1,000 verified U.S. buyers of acetaminophen pain relief products (often known by the brand name Tylenol) to understand consumer perception and purchase intent following the 9/22/25 announcement from government officials raising claims about potential side effects. An additional 500+ verified acetaminophen buyers from households expecting a child were surveyed to explore differences across consumer groups.

Key Findings Include:

Over three-quarters of U.S. acetaminophen buyers are aware of the recent news. 79% of acetaminophen buyers said they have heard the recent announcements around the medication. Of those, 49% said that it does not change anything for them regarding use of the medication, while 31% said they will do more of their own research or ask their doctor before changing their behavior.

79% of acetaminophen buyers said they have heard the recent announcements around the medication. Of those, 49% said that it does not change anything for them regarding use of the medication, while 31% said they will do more of their own research or ask their doctor before changing their behavior. Acetaminophen buyers rely on medical professionals to guide them on use of OTC pain relievers. When asked what sources they trust the most when it comes to making an informed decision regarding OTC medications, acetaminophen buyers said doctors, pharmacists, or medical professionals (71%), friends / family (42%), informational labels / package inserts (32%), scientific studies (24%), and government health agencies (12%). Expecting households were less likely to say they trust medical professionals on this matter (56%).

When asked what sources they trust the most when it comes to making an informed decision regarding OTC medications, acetaminophen buyers said doctors, pharmacists, or medical professionals (71%), friends / family (42%), informational labels / package inserts (32%), scientific studies (24%), and government health agencies (12%). Expecting households were less likely to say they trust medical professionals on this matter (56%). Acetaminophen buyers prefer to get product safety information from package labels and inserts. Acetaminophen buyers said the best way for OTC pain reliever brands to communicate about product safety is through information labels or package inserts (46%), followed by guidance or reassurance from doctors, pharmacists, or medical professionals (41%). Expecting households were more likely to say they prefer to get information from brand social media posts (14% vs 8% for all buyers).

Acetaminophen buyers said the best way for OTC pain reliever brands to communicate about product safety is through information labels or package inserts (46%), followed by guidance or reassurance from doctors, pharmacists, or medical professionals (41%). Expecting households were more likely to say they prefer to get information from brand social media posts (14% vs 8% for all buyers). Most acetaminophen buyers view the medication as safe to use. 94% of acetaminophen buyers said they feel the medication is safe to take as directed, with 28% saying somewhat safe, 31% saying very safe, and 35% saying extremely safe. Expecting households were slightly more likely to question its safety, with 9% saying it was either not very or not at all safe (vs. 7% of all buyers).

94% of acetaminophen buyers said they feel the medication is safe to take as directed, with 28% saying somewhat safe, 31% saying very safe, and 35% saying extremely safe. Expecting households were slightly more likely to question its safety, with 9% saying it was either not very or not at all safe (vs. 7% of all buyers). Nearly three-quarters of acetaminophen buyers report no change to their opinion of the medication. 72% of acetaminophen buyers said their opinion of the medication has remained the same over the past six months, with 18% reporting that it has become more positive and 10% reporting it has become more negative. Expecting households reported more fluctuation in feelings toward acetaminophen, both positively and negatively. 53% of expecting households purchasing acetaminophen said their opinion of the medication has not changed over the past six months, while 33% said it has become more positive and 13% saying it has become more negative.

72% of acetaminophen buyers said their opinion of the medication has remained the same over the past six months, with 18% reporting that it has become more positive and 10% reporting it has become more negative. Purchase intentions remain strong for the future. 93% of buyers said they were likely to purchase acetaminophen again, with 23% saying somewhat likely, 30% very likely, and 40% extremely likely, consistent among expecting parents.

93% of buyers said they were likely to purchase acetaminophen again, with 23% saying somewhat likely, 30% very likely, and 40% extremely likely, consistent among expecting parents. For the next time they need pain relief, buyers lean toward acetaminophen but a quarter would consider other OTC meds. When asked specifically about the next time they needed pain relief, 69% of buyers said they would choose acetaminophen for themselves or a loved one, while 21% said they would choose a different type of OTC pain reliever (e.g. ibuprofen, naproxen), and 9% would consider alternative forms of pain relief (e.g., homeopathic medicine, acupuncture, massage). Expecting households were more likely to say they would consider another type of OTC pain reliever (34%). The majority of buyers do not plan to change their acetaminophen usage. Among continued acetaminophen buyers, 66% said they would not change how they use the medication, while about one-fifth said they would reduce frequency (18%), delay use until symptoms are severe (13%), or lower the dosage (8%). Expecting households reported higher likelihoods of changing behavior, including reducing frequency (24%), delaying use (24%), or lowering the dosage (16%).

When asked specifically about the next time they needed pain relief, 69% of buyers said they would choose acetaminophen for themselves or a loved one, while 21% said they would choose a different type of OTC pain reliever (e.g. ibuprofen, naproxen), and 9% would consider alternative forms of pain relief (e.g., homeopathic medicine, acupuncture, massage). Expecting households were more likely to say they would consider another type of OTC pain reliever (34%). The majority of acetaminophen buyers said they find Tylenol trustworthy. 92% of acetaminophen buyers find the Tylenol brand to be somewhat to extremely trustworthy; 74% said their opinion on the brand has not changed in the past month, while 16% said their opinion has become more positive and 11% said more negative.

Numerator’s Acetaminophen Buyer survey was fielded 9/25/2025-9/29/2025 to 1,569 U.S. consumers who purchased acetaminophen in the last year (09/09/2024-09/07/2025), which included 562 respondents from households currently expecting a child. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,400 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.