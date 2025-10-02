Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Announces New Ticker Symbol, ‘SLMT’, Reflecting Its Mission and Focus

Crypto infrastructure company reinforces its commitment to Solana stewardship and regional growth from its base in Abu Dhabi

Shares will begin trading under the new ticker on October 3, 2025

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings,” “Solmate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BREA), which intends to change its name to Solmate to reflect its focus as a Solana-based crypto infrastructure company, today announced that it will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol SLMT, effective at the open of trading on October 3, 2025. The Company previously traded under the ticker symbol “BREA”. No action is required from the Company’s current shareholders.

“Changing our ticker to SLMT is more than a formality,” said Marco Santori, CEO of Solmate. “Our new identity in the public market underscores Solmate’s role as one of the premier Solana-focused infrastructure companies in the public market today. Our North Star is growing SOL-per-share, and we intend to do this by standing up real, performant hardware where it will be the most impactful. We believe Abu Dhabi, the 'Capital of Capital’ and where our operations are based, enhances our access to capital and is geographically situated at the crossroads of East and West, a natural hub for global digital finance.”

Solmate’s Differentiated Model

Solmate is building the real infrastructure required for the crypto revolution. Unlike many digital asset treasuries that outsource staking to third-party validators, Solmate is building the infrastructure, including dedicated servers in Abu Dhabi, to directly power Solana’s network. This strategy is designed to generate more Solana per share than peers, while processing transactions faster, more efficiently, and more profitably.

Solmate is differentiated through:

Leadership: Led by Marco Santori, former Chief Legal Officer of Kraken and President of Blockchain.com, alongside a Board including Dr. Arthur Laffer, and Viktor Fischer of RockawayX.

Led by Marco Santori, former Chief Legal Officer of Kraken and President of Blockchain.com, alongside a Board including Dr. Arthur Laffer, and Viktor Fischer of RockawayX. Partnerships: Backed by a $300 million oversubscribed PIPE sponsored by Pulsar Group with participation from the Solana Foundation, RockawayX and ARK Invest.

Backed by a $300 million oversubscribed PIPE sponsored by Pulsar Group with participation from the Solana Foundation, RockawayX and ARK Invest. Regional Advantage: Operating from Abu Dhabi – “the Capital of Capital” – with access to performant, low-cost Solana infrastructure and proximity to sovereign wealth funds and global capital flows.

Solana is the fastest growing blockchain in the world, designed to handle hundreds of thousands of transactions per second at the base layer – without the compromises of Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem. With native yield generation, higher developer activity than any other chain, and accelerating adoption across institutional finance, DeFi, NFTs, and AI, we believe Solana represents the most compelling foundation for the next generation of financial infrastructure.

Solmate is pioneering the first performant Solana validator in the Middle East. We anticipate this initiative will provide regional investors with a local option to stake SOL, support the UAE’s digital transformation agenda, and position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for the Solana ecosystem.

“Abu Dhabi offers a unique and favorable regulatory and capital markets environment for blockchain innovation,” Santori added. “By anchoring our infrastructure here, we’re aligning with the UAE’s long-term vision for becoming a world-class technology and finance hub.”

About Brera Holdings PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's football clubs on three continents through a multi-club ownership ("MCO") strategy, and the first to list on Nasdaq. Building on the legacy of Brera Milano FC, which it acquired in 2022, Brera in 2025 became majority owner of SS Juve Stabia, known as "The Other Team of Naples," and a playoff club in Italy's Serie B league. Brera FC has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000, and the club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA, which has garnered significant media coverage, including from BBC Sport and ESPN. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the new ticker symbol, the assets to be held by Brera Holdings, the expected future market, price and liquidity of the digital assets Brera Holdings acquires, the macro and political conditions surrounding digital assets, Brera Holdings' plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, regulatory conditions, competitive position and the interest of other entities in similar business strategies, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance and the expected financial impacts of the proposed actions described herein. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the proposed actions described herein may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the actions and the digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to Brera Holdings' operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of Solana and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the price of Brera Holdings' securities may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries and markets in which Brera Holdings does and will operate (including the applicable digital assets market); risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in Brera Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and Brera Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

