Wrap Technologies Partners with Carahsoft to Expand Public Sector Access to Non-Lethal Public Safety and Counter-UAS Solutions

MIAMI, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) ("Wrap" or the "Company"), a global leader in innovative public safety and counter-unmanned aerial systems (CUAS) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. ("Carahsoft"), The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Wrap's Master Government Aggregator®, making Wrap's portfolio of technologies available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and National Association of State Procurements Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

The Company believes the partnership is expected to broaden Wrap’s distribution channels, accelerating adoption across U.S. federal, state, and local agencies while supporting the Company’s strategic roadmap: transforming field-driven innovation into deployable solutions across non-lethal, CUAS, and UAS markets.

From Public Safety to CUAS Defense

Wrap's core WrapPlus™ subscription provides an integrated ecosystem of training, technology, and accountability tools, including:

BolaWrap® 150 – a patented, non-lethal pre-escalation tool designed to reduce reliance on pain compliance and higher-force options.

– a patented, non-lethal pre-escalation tool designed to reduce reliance on pain compliance and higher-force options. WrapReality VR Training Platform – immersive decision-making training with an expanding library of real-world scenarios.

– immersive decision-making training with an expanding library of real-world scenarios. WrapVision Body-Worn Camera & Evidence Management System – a secure, North America-built solution, designed for compliance, transparency, and advanced evidence management.



These offerings, already in the field with public safety agencies, form the foundation for Wrap's expansion in CUAS and UAS-equipped technologies, which the Company believes represents a high-growth market opportunity with long-term value creation potential.

Building on its patented tether technology and BolaWrap® 150 manufacturing infrastructure, Wrap is advancing multiple next-generation CUAS and UAS-equipped programs:

MERLIN Platform – a modular housing system enabling integration of Wrap's kinetic cassettes into UAS and UGV platforms for scalable aerial defense.

– a modular housing system enabling integration of Wrap's kinetic cassettes into UAS and UGV platforms for scalable aerial defense. PAN-DA Handheld System – a portable solution designed to equip ground units with rapid-deploy entanglement capabilities against hostile drones.

– a portable solution designed to equip ground units with rapid-deploy entanglement capabilities against hostile drones. 1KC Anti-Drone Cassette – a patent-pending, wide-area kinetic entanglement system intended to deliver multi-drone intercept capability in squad, patrol, and base-defense operations.



“As our Merlin, PAN-DA, and 1KC systems mature, we see a direct pathway to commercialization through Carahsoft’s federal distribution network,” said Jared Novick, President of Wrap. “This partnership is designed not only to expand the reach of our existing public safety tools but also to accelerate the transition of our CUAS programs from research and development into product and, ultimately, into sales. We believe this represents a critical inflection point for Wrap as we pursue opportunities in both domestic and allied defense markets.”

Carahsoft will distribute Wrap's full suite of solutions through its network of reseller partners and contract vehicles, simplifying procurement for agencies seeking both immediate public safety tools and forward-looking CUAS capabilities.

“Wrap equips law enforcement with effective, non-lethal alternatives and cutting-edge training, aligning with Carahsoft’s commitment to delivering impactful technology to the Public Sector,” said Lacey Wean, Program Executive for Law Enforcement Solutions at Carahsoft. “Alongside our reseller partners, we are proud to support this initiative and provide our customers with the solutions they need to foster safer communities.”

Positioned for Growth

The global counter-drone market, projected to reach about USD 10.58 billion by 2030, is being driven by the proliferation of small UAS in criminal, terrorist, and hostile military activity.1 By leveraging Carahsoft’s procurement expertise and national reseller network, Wrap expects to expand its addressable market while creating near-term sales opportunities in law enforcement, homeland security, and defense.

For more information about Wrap Technologies’ solutions, please visit www.wrap.com. Wrap’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or WRAP@carahsoft.com.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

