SoundHound AI Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2025





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52972625, September 2025).

The IDC MarketScape evaluates a broad range of vendors, gathering quantitative and qualitative data points on customer satisfaction, functionality, innovation, growth, delivery, range of services, R&D, pricing, and more.

The IDC MarketScape noted, “SoundHound Amelia customers report strong satisfaction with the quality of Amelia's voice AI, including AI-generated voice responses.” It also noted: “SoundHound AI has robust conversational AI capabilities, including strong NLU and LLM intent recognition, voice responses, context switching, and conversational memory. Its customers highly praised the product’s ability to handle complex requests, including those with multiple intents.”

The IDC MarketScape for Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2025 concludes that businesses should consider SoundHound’s Amelia 7 platform if they are, “a large enterprise looking for an installable or fully managed conversational AI platform with the ability to generate dynamic, “human-like” responses and strong support for voice channels. Amelia’s advanced conversational capabilities and on-the-fly learning are well-established and pair well with newer and enhanced generative and agentic AI capabilities.”

“With Amelia 7, SoundHound is delivering a strong offering that is winning praise from customers for its accurate intent recognition, even for complex requests, combined with superior voice channel capabilities,” said Hayley Sutherland, Research Manager, Conversational AI at IDC. “The platform is rapidly updating with new and enhanced features to serve a breadth of businesses across a variety of front and back office use cases.”

”At SoundHound we believe that conversational AI should drive seamless experiences that feel natural and, most importantly, allow end users to achieve their goals without unnecessary friction,” said Michael Anderson, EVP of AI for Enterprise at SoundHound AI. “To us, being recognized as a Leader by IDC MarketScape and to receive praise from our customers is confirmation that our technology is delivering on that promise. As we move into the new era of agentic, SoundHound should be an obvious choice for businesses looking to partner with experts across their channels.”

The latest generation of SoundHound’s Amelia platform — Amelia 7 — launched in May 2025, and was one of the first conversational AI platforms to offer agentic capabilities to enterprise businesses. Amelia’s autonomous AI agents can listen, reason, and act, completing even complex multi-step tasks by orchestrating in fleets to achieve a particular goal. And thanks to the platform’s Agentic+ framework, businesses can leverage the reasoning and planning skills of LLMs in combination with deterministic flows, as well as human-in-the-loop.

Amelia’s AI agents can operate across channels (e.g. chat, text, voice, etc), and utilize SoundHound’s advanced speech recognition – which has low latency, exceptional natural language understanding, and includes enterprise tuning for optimal responses.

Learn more about SoundHound’s Amelia 7 platform here .

Read the SoundHound AI excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment here .

