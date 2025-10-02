Lexitas Begins National Rollout of Award-Winning Case Tracking Software eLaw®

HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, is pleased to announce the national rollout of its award-winning, powerful case tracking tool, eLaw®. eLaw® has been ranked as the best docketing and calendaring platform for 15 consecutive years by the New York Law Journal.

More than 100,000 legal professionals and law firms already use eLaw®, the best-in-class, searchable, web-based docketing and calendaring SaaS solution. It previously was available only for New York and New Jersey trial courts, U.S. district courts, and Florida circuit courts. Now, the legal tech software is available to legal professionals in 39 states, equipping them to monitor and manage all active, docketed, and court calendars.

“eLaw® has revolutionized case tracking over the past 24 years, and we are excited to bring this major time and cost-saving technology to other jurisdictions across the country,” said eLaw President, Dominick Esposito. “This software gives lawyers and paralegals easy access to all court data, allowing them to focus on essential strategy rather than tedious chores. We are certain that nationwide access will significantly streamline operations at law firms of all sizes.”

A robust, searchable, web-based docketing and calendaring SaaS solution, eLaw® allows users to find their case and create alerts to be sent directly to them when any new updates are made to a selected case. The alerts also can be synchronized with calendars and case management systems, ensuring that legal professionals never miss an appearance or a deadline.

eLaw® can be configured to sync with nearly any case management system. It currently integrates seamlessly with more than 8 different platforms as well as Outlook® and Google Calendar™. This personalized court calendar is one of the key features of eLaw®. By adding eLaw to any calendar or case management system, users can skip the manual entry of dates and receive instant access to all court decisions and calendar dates. Attorneys using eLaw appreciate the convenience of the alerts and notifications that allow them to track matters from anywhere.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously in the years since and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, and legal talent solutions. The company recently was named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been on the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

For legal, insurance, and corporate leaders responsible for vital outcomes, Lexitas harnesses its proprietary technology to deliver highly responsive professional services that help move the practice, and the business, of law forward.

Lexitas is the industry-leading provider of tech solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country and around the world. Lexitas offers efficient, effective solutions for medical record retrieval, document review, court reporting, legal staffing, and commercial contracts outsourcing in one secure digital platform.

