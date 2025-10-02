PTOP and INS Sign Joint Venture to Launch New AI Division, PTOP Intelligence Labs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer to Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOPD) (“PTOP”) today announced that it has signed a definitive joint venture agreement with INS Digital Intelligence (“INS”) to create a new division of the company: PTOP Intelligence Labs. Over the next two weeks, $PTOP will begin onboarding its first clients and updating its website, marketing materials, and operational frameworks to support this initiative.

$PTOP Intelligence Labs will focus on developing proprietary artificial intelligence solutions across B2B marketing, communications, data capture, audience behavior analysis, sales automation, and administrative functions. This partnership brings together $PTOP’s innovative platform expertise and INS’s AI product development capabilities.

Josh Sodaitis, CEO of $PTOP, said,

“I believe that this new division of the company will add value for investors, accelerate our path to scalable revenue, and position us nicely in the AI-driven B2B solutions market. We’re excited to begin execution immediately and deliver tangible capabilities to our clients. Derek is motivated, passionate and extremely capable. Aside from overseeing this new division.”

In the coming fortnight, $PTOP will:

Onboard its inaugural clients under $PTOP Intelligence Labs



Launch refreshed website pages and marketing assets

Begin pilot projects in communications automation, customer behavior analytics, and back-office AI tools



“We have a tremendous wave of progress coming to the forefront now that we’ve cleared one of our biggest milestones with FINRA. That hurdle was a major step, and with it behind us, shareholders can expect a rapid pace of achievements and announcements. PTOP Intelligence Labs has now been secured under a signed contract, which means it is officially moving forward. The rapid pace at which we are lining up revenue-generating clients will surprise many, and our first announcements on that front will be coming much sooner than anyone expects. For those just joining our shareholder family, this is one of the most exciting entry points in PTOP’s history. The momentum building over this next quarter will, in my opinion, feel like a dream come true, as our vision translates into measurable results. Now is the time to watch closely as we take PTOP to the next level. Every commitment I made when stepping into this role as CEO is coming to fruition, and we are now positioned to scale in a way that will showcase the true value of this company. In the very near future, I’ll be sharing exciting updates about our flagship product, MOBICARD™ as well,” concluded Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

About PTOP:

Peer to Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOPD) is a technology-driven company focused on developing disruptive solutions that enhance digital engagement and business operations. $PTOP is committed to scaling its core platforms, MOBICARD™ a digital business card available in your app stores, while advancing new growth opportunities in AI and enterprise automation through the formation of $PTOP Intelligence Labs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the joint venture with INS, expected timelines, product development, client onboarding, anticipated benefits to investors, and future revenues. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and inherently involve risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially. PTOP disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

