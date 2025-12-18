Peer to Peer Network, Inc. Announces Contract With EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. to Deploy Tier-1 AI Communications Suite

Takeaways:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer to Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) today announced that its AI division, PTOP Intelligence Labs, has entered into a contract with EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. to deploy PTOP Intelligence Labs’ proprietary technology stack as part of its Tier-1 BETA AI communications platform.





Under the agreement, PTOP Intelligence Labs will deploy its proprietary identification and automation code on the EXOS Aerospace website and configure a multi-layer communications stack designed to support and automate select communications workflows. The Tier-1 service module includes website visitor intelligence, AI-assisted analysis tools, and adaptive sequenced outreach capabilities intended to help EXOS Aerospace communicate complex technical value propositions clearly and efficiently to investors, partners, and government stakeholders.

“Many companies have struggled to keep pace with evolving investor expectations around clarity and access to information,” said Derek McCarthy, President of PTOP Intelligence Labs. “As capital deployment becomes more selective, organizations that can clearly articulate how they reduce technical risk and accelerate validation stand apart. EXOS understands the importance of communicating that story effectively.”

About EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc.

EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based aerospace company focused on reusable launch vehicles, propulsion systems, and suborbital test platforms that enable rapid validation and risk reduction for reusable orbital and defense systems. EXOS leverages suborbital, reusable flight testing as a cost-effective testbed for advancing technologies that would otherwise require higher-risk, higher-cost orbital development cycles.

By flying hardware early and often, EXOS provides a practical pathway to validate propulsion, structures, tanks, avionics, and integrated systems before those technologies are committed to orbital-class vehicles. This approach accelerates learning cycles, shortens development timelines, and significantly de-risks reusable orbital system architectures.

EXOS integrates moon-proven, TRL-9 Type V linerless carbon-composite tank technologies and advanced cryogenic fuel systems across its platforms, supporting both commercial and government applications. The company delivers orbital transfer vehicle tank solutions and operates FAA-licensed reusable rockets designed to carry up to 135-kilogram payloads with rapid operations enabled by turnaround cycles measured in days, supporting frequent, repeatable testing.

As one of only three U.S. companies licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration to operate reusable launch vehicles, EXOS plays a growing role in national security, hypersonic, and missile-defense-aligned testing initiatives, including high-fidelity suborbital environments relevant to Golden Dome-style sensor, interceptor, and system-integration validation. EXOS’s reusable platforms enable government and defense partners to test critical technologies at flight conditions without the cost or delay of orbital deployment.

In addition to championing cleaner LOX-methane propulsion, EXOS supports customers requiring hydrazine-based systems, enabling a flexible and practical transition toward next-generation spaceflight and defense test cycles.

For information regarding current investment opportunities or to schedule a conversation with John Quinn, CEO, please visit www.exosaero.com

About Peer to Peer Network, Inc. & PTOP Intelligence Labs

Peer to Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP), the inventor of the digital business card, operates PTOP Intelligence Labs, a division focused on AI-driven communications and automated engagement technologies for public companies. PTOP Intelligence Labs develops tools designed to support investor communications, outbound sequencing, audience identification, and data-driven engagement workflows.

The PTOP Intelligence Labs platform includes proprietary identification and automation technologies that enable scalable communications, segmentation, and engagement insights intended to enhance transparency, streamline communications operations, and support consistent stakeholder engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause such differences include market conditions, regulatory developments, the ability of Peer to Peer Network and EXOS Aerospace to implement the initiatives described, capital availability, operational challenges, government funding priorities, and other risks disclosed in filings made by the respective companies. Neither Peer to Peer Network nor EXOS Aerospace undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

