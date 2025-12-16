Peer to Peer Network Inc Announces Strategic Technology Partnership and Begins Onboarding Customers

Takeaways:

Peer To Peer Network , through its AI division, PTOP Intelligence Labs , secured a strategic technology partnership to accelerate the deployment of its Tier-1 AI investor-relations solution.

through its AI division, , secured a strategic technology partnership to accelerate the deployment of its Tier-1 AI investor-relations solution. PTOP Intelligence Labs is actively onboarding Tier-1 BETA customers while achieving commercialization and revenue generation.

is actively onboarding Tier-1 BETA customers while achieving commercialization and revenue generation. AI Division to boost IR solutions capability by integrating AI workflow agents



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP), the inventor of the digital business card, announces a Strategic Technology Partnership and new customer onboarding.





Through its AI division, PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company has partnered with a specialized AI development team to integrate AI-native agent technology directly into its investor-relations platform. This integration forms the foundational architecture of PTOP’s next-generation IR solution, formally branded Tier-1 AI, and positions the Company to transition from development into commercialization.

The partnership enables PTOP to move immediately into revenue-generating operations, with initial paying clients expected to onboard ahead of January 1, 2026.

Technology Partnership Advantages for PTOP:

Accelerated product readiness through access to production-grade AI agent infrastructure

through access to production-grade AI agent infrastructure Reduced development timelines by embedding AI-native agent architecture into PTOP’s core technology layer

by embedding AI-native agent architecture into PTOP’s core technology layer Scalable platform foundation supporting multiple AI-driven IR and communications use cases

supporting multiple AI-driven IR and communications use cases Earlier monetization by enabling near-term onboarding of BETA and commercial customers

by enabling near-term onboarding of BETA and commercial customers Strengthened long-term roadmap for autonomous, agent-based communications systems



“With a definitive technology partner, we’re ready to onboard our BETA customers,” said Derek McCarthy. He went on to say, “This partnership fully enables the IR use case of the technology and allows the company to operate at scale starting today.”

About Peer to Peer Network

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is a publicly traded technology company (OTC: PTOP) and the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator and future consolidator of a projected $300 billion market. Additionally, PTOP operates an AI division, PTOP Intelligence Labs, providing companies in the capital markets with a proprietary solution for investor relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated benefits of the partnership, future performance of the marketing solutions platform, growth in client adoption, enhancements to product features, and other statements regarding future events or results. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including whether the partnership will yield the expected benefits, whether the expected features will be implemented on schedule or at all, customer adoption rates, competitive pressures, and general market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: info@ptopnetwork.com

Website: www.PTOPnetwork.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24600b84-42e7-4ae9-a77d-bd167bab401a