Peer to Peer Network, Inc. Announces Contract With Hopscotch Air® to Deploy Tier-1 AI Communications Suite

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer to Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) today announced that its AI division, PTOP Intelligence Labs, has signed a contract with Hopscotch Air®, Inc. to deploy the PTOP Intelligence Labs proprietary technology stack as part of PTOP’s BETA test of its Tier-1 suite of AI-supported tools for communications.





“Ho Ho Ho --- Santa came a little early this year to drop off another present to the PTOP shareholders. A revenue generating new client, that combined with other relationships should have our new AI division go profitable by early February,” exclaimed Chairman and CEO of PTOP Joshua Sodaitis.

Under this agreement, PTOP Intelligence Labs will deploy its proprietary identification and automation code onto the Hopscotch Air website, www.flyhopscotch.com , and configure a multi-layer communications stack designed to streamline and automate a portion of the company’s communications workflows. The Tier-1 service module includes website visitor intelligence, AI analysis tools, and an adaptive sequenced outreach engine, all of which are intended to enhance Hopscotch Air’s ability to engage customers, partners, investors, and stakeholders efficiently and at scale.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Hopscotch Air team and bring our Tier-1 AI communications technology to fundraising efforts,” said Derek McCarthy, President of PTOP Intelligence Labs.

“We’re looking forward to working with PTOP Intelligence Labs in this next-generation technology, aimed at improving communication with both customers and potential investors,” said Andrew Schmertz, CEO of Hopscotch Air.

“For full disclosure, I also sit on the board of Hopscotch Air, and I’m aware of several exciting developments underway there. Given that, it was a natural decision to pick up the phone and formalize a deal with Andrew—especially now that PTOP has launched its AI division, Intelligence Labs, which can be an extremely valuable tool across multiple industries. The last time I was in New York City, Andrew and I had dinner and, as two CEOs exchanging ideas, we both felt it was only a matter of time before the companies formally engaged. We also believe this initial collaboration could lead to additional transactions between our organizations in the future.

I’m excited that PTOP has a new revenue-generating client that should make the PTOP AI division, Intelligence Labs, profitable by February or March. Hopscotch Go the parent company of Hopscotch Air Inc. has filed a Regulation A with the SEC and plans to go public in the first quarter of 2026.

Both companies have very promising futures, and we believe this relationship will be a long-term and mutually beneficial one,” concluded Chairman & CEO of PTOP Joshua Sodaitis

Wishing everyone a Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year!

We’ll be back in 2026 ready to make it PTOP’s best year yet.





About Hopscotch Air

Hopscotch Air is a U.S.-based FAA-certified air taxi service dedicated to transforming regional travel by making private air transportation safe, efficient, and accessible. Founded with a mission to return sanity and simplicity to flying, Hopscotch Air operates technologically advanced aircraft on flexible schedules, allowing customers to choose their destination and fly from general aviation airports that reduce travel time and stress compared to traditional airline travel. With fixed pricing, personalized service, and direct access to hundreds of small and large airports throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of Canada, Hopscotch Air provides an alternative to commercial aviation that emphasizes convenience, choice, and affordability for both business and leisure travelers.

For more information on Hopscotch Air please visit https://www.flyhopscotch.com/

About Peer to Peer Network, Inc. & PTOP Intelligence Labs

Peer to Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP), specializing in innovative digital business solutions. Its flagship product, MOBICARD™, is a digital business card app designed to streamline networking and professional connections in an increasingly digital world. PTOP is committed to leveraging technology to provide cutting-edge solutions for its users and shareholders. Aside from being the inventor of the digital business card, PTOP also operates PTOP Intelligence Labs, a dedicated AI division focused exclusively on automated investor communications, AI-powered outbound sequencing, and intelligent engagement technologies for public companies. PTOP Intelligence Labs delivers a comprehensive suite of tools, including its proprietary “Intelligence Code,” a single line of code that enables automated communications, investor segmentation, audience identification, and scalable lead-generation capabilities. Together, these technologies help issuers enhance transparency, streamline communication workflows, and meaningfully expand investor engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the ability of Peer to Peer Network and Hopscotch Air to successfully implement the initiatives described, regulatory developments, capital availability, operational challenges, and other risks identified in filings and disclosures made by the respective companies. Neither Peer to Peer Network nor Hopscotch Air undertakes any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

