Vanguard to Highlight Full Spectrum of Engine and Battery Solutions at Utility Expo

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of rugged commercial engines and fully integrated commercial battery systems at The Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, from October 7 to 9. Attendees can visit booth #S3339 in the South Wing to see how these solutions are designed to meet the specific needs of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the utility equipment landscape.

“We are thrilled to be exhibiting at The Utility Expo for the first time,” said David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “This show is the perfect platform to connect with OEMs and demonstrate how our comprehensive approach to power — combining decades of engine expertise with cutting-edge battery technology — can help them navigate their unique power challenges. Whether they are looking to optimize an existing gas-powered product line or begin an electrification project, our team of application experts is ready to help them build the best piece of equipment possible.”

Commercial Battery Packs

Vanguard is providing OEMs an in-depth look at its flexible battery systems. On display will be the swappable 1.5kWh1 Commercial Battery Pack (Si1.5). Designed for ultimate jobsite versatility, the Si1.5 features a standard interface for easy exchange between various pieces of equipment and offers a rapid 75-minute charge time with compatible Vanguard™ chargers2.

Another centerpiece of the display is the 7kWh1 (Fi7.0) Commercial Battery. Available in both long and tall configurations, this pack is a versatile solution for a wide range of construction, industrial and recreational applications. Like all Vanguard batteries, the Fi7.0 features advanced lithium-ion chemistry, a robust Battery Management System (BMS) for safe operation, and a durable diecast aluminum casing for maximum protection. Its compact, scalable design allows multiple packs to be run in parallel to meet larger power demands.

Visitors to the booth can also explore Vanguard’s new line of motors and motor controllers, including the MVG1500 motor and MC8000 motor controller. This full-system approach is further enhanced by the new Vanguard app, which gives OEMs and operators direct insight into their system's performance, diagnostics and health from their mobile devices.

Commercial Engines

The booth will also feature Vanguard's lineup of powerful commercial gasoline engines. The Vanguard® 400 EFI/ETC, a 14.0 Gross HP3 single-cylinder engine, is a powerhouse of innovation. Its Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) system ensures fuel efficiency and all-weather starting, while the Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) system delivers smooth, consistent power under any load. For applications with a higher horsepower need, the Vanguard 23.0 Gross HP3 EFI Small Block V-Twin engine is engineered to handle the toughest jobs, from portable power and underground construction to earthmoving and material handling. Its EFI system and electronic governing optimize usable power for maximum productivity.

Vanguard invites attendees to visit booth #S3339 in the South Wing to explore its full range of power solutions and discuss specific application needs with on-site experts.

1Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017.

2When the battery temperature is <30°C at the start of charging with the Vanguard 1425W Battery Charger.

3All power levels are stated gross HP at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power

solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand® and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

