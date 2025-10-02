Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Thursday, October 2, 2025 - 5.45 pm

gresb: argan obtained a very good first rating

ARGAN, the only listed French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT and RENTAL of PREMIUM WAREHOUSES, is pursuing the deployment of its ESG roadmap and announced today that it has successfully become part of the GRESB benchmark (a reference rating agency of the real estate sector) with a rating of 83/100; which is a very good level for a first published assessment.

The GRESB – a standard in the assessment of ESG practices of real estate players – has rated ARGAN 83 out of 100 for the 2025 assessment of 2024 achievements, which represents a very good first rating.

Beyond the quality of ARGAN’s extra-financial reporting, this first assessment has, more particularly, rewarded efforts made in less than two years as part of the 2023-2030 roadmap. This includes:

Reducing energy consumption and the associated carbon footprint : CO 2 emissions of the scope 3 originating from energy used in our warehouses were notably reduced by 25% between 2022

(reference year) and the end of 2024 ;

: (reference year) and ; Deploying the Aut0nom® warehouse - the first warehouse that produces its own green energy on site for the self-consumption of tenants - along systematic certification of all new developments with a “BREEAM Excellent” label ;

- the - along ; Strengthening commitments to exemplary ESG governance, the implementation of best business ethics standards, as well as the protection of human rights and well-being in the workplace.





Beyond the sites that have already been certified (over 50% of the portfolio), ARGAN is targeting a BREEAM “in-use” certification of all existing sites within 5 years.

In addition to the GRESB rating, ARGAN's ESG efforts are recognized by the French State and BPI.

The commitments and achievements to protect biodiversity on the company’s sites have been rewarded with a ‘Companies committed to nature’ label (“Entreprises engagées pour la nature”), by the French state through the ‘French Office for Biodiversity’.

on the company’s sites have been with a (“Entreprises engagées pour la nature”), by the French state through the ‘French Office for Biodiversity’. ARGAN also announced being now part of the Community of the “Coq Vert” (‘Green rooster’) launched by Bpifrance, in partnership with the ADEME (French Environment and Energy Management Agency) and the French Ministry for the Ecological Transition. The company thus joined a network of over 3,000 French players committed to protecting our climate with exemplary actions.

For more information on ARGAN’s ESG commitments and achievements, the 2025 ESG report is available on the argan.fr website under the “ESG commitments” section.

About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at June 30, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.0 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of over €210 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (sliver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





