Reporting of granting of Tryg shares by senior management

 | Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

 Group CTO Mikael Kärrsten has been granted 404 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 64,155.20. Granting of the shares are related to the bonus programme in 2021.

 

