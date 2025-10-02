Interpublic Receives Global ISO Certifications for Information Security, Privacy, and Cloud Management

New York, NY, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced it has achieved three of the top certifications for information security and privacy across the global enterprise: ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (Information Security), ISO/IEC 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management), and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 (Cloud Security).

These comprehensive certifications, which cover all Interpublic and agency offices across geographies, demonstrate Interpublic’s commitment to the highest standards of data security and privacy. The achievement underscores Interpublic’s controls and governance framework that protects client and partner information across the company’s global network, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for the world’s leading brands.

“In an era where data is the cornerstone of effective marketing, trust is non-negotiable,” noted Patricia Hinerman, Global Chief Information Officer at Interpublic. “These certifications are a testament to our disciplined approach to securing the information our clients entrust to us. This rigorous, globally recognized framework ensures we can continue to innovate with data, AI and technology, delivering powerful business outcomes for brands with the utmost confidence and integrity,” she continued.

The certifications, issued by accredited third-party certification body, Schellman, represent the international gold standard for managing information security. Schellman’s audit confirms that Interpublic’s systems, processes, and controls globally meet stringent requirements for safeguarding sensitive information, managing privacy, and securing cloud environments against evolving threats.

“Achieving these global certifications demonstrates our deep commitment to embedding security and privacy into the fabric of our organization,” noted Patricia Hinerman. “In today’s digital environment, our clients expect and deserve proactive risk management. This validates that our teams are delivering secure, innovative solutions that our clients and partners can depend on worldwide.”

The certifications reflect the investments Interpublic has made in its technology foundation, which is built to enable secure innovation and collaboration at scale.

“Our industry is powered by cloud platforms, data-driven insights, and secure digital collaboration,” added Demetri Paneras, Global Chief Technology Officer at Interpublic. “By attaining ISO 27017 and ISO 27701 in addition to the foundational ISO 27001 worldwide, we are ensuring our global infrastructure not only encourages creativity and innovation, but does so responsibly and securely.”

Myra Santos, Global Director of Security at Interpublic, concluded, “This achievement reflects the relentless dedication of our global technology and security teams. Our approach is not static; it is a continuous cycle of assessment, adaptation, and enhancement. Maintaining these certifications requires ongoing vigilance, and that is the promise we make to our people, our partners, and the world-class brands we serve.”

