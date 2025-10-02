NFM Lending's President and COO Bob Tyson to Speak at 2025 Mortgage Banking Summit

Linthicum MD, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, October 1, 2025 – The NFM Family of Lenders is proud to announce that President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Tyson will be a featured speaker at the annual HousingWire Mortgage Banking Summit, taking place on October 7, 2025, in Dallas, Texas.

This year’s Summit is dedicated to empowering leaders who are hungry for a competitive edge—those ready to implement practical strategies, gain real traction, and move with purpose into 2025 and beyond. As a recognized industry leader, Bob Tyson will share his insights on actionable leadership, operational excellence, and the innovative approaches that are shaping the future of our industry.

“It’s truly an honor to be asked by HousingWire to speak at the Mortgage Banking Summit and to represent NFM Lending and the NFM Family of Lenders,” said Tyson. “I look forward to connecting with other industry leaders and sharing strategies that can help us all move forward with purpose and confidence.”

Mortgage and real estate industry professionals seeking to advance their careers and connect with like-minded professionals should consider attending the IMB Summit. For more information and to register, visit: https://events.housingwire.com/IMB-Summit

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact

Client: Gene DiPaula pr@nfmlending.com