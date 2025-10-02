Geotab Expands U.S. Operations in Metro Detroit to Meet Growing Demand for Connected Vehicle Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab USA, Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle solutions and asset management today announced the opening of a new office in Metro Detroit. This investment in Michigan’s highly skilled workforce builds on over two decades of advancing the future of the U.S. connected vehicle industry while fueling continued global growth.

As the demand for data-driven fleet management solutions continues to accelerate, Geotab's new Michigan office will serve as a strategic hub for innovation, collaboration, and talent acquisition. This investment enhances Geotab’s ability to support key partners and customers across the country. With access to Michigan’s world-class automotive and engineering talent, Geotab continues to drive innovation in connected vehicle technology on both a national and global scale.

“Metro Detroit’s legacy in the automotive industry and its reputation as a hub for transportation transformation make it the perfect location for us to continue building our investment in advanced engineering and leading edge innovation” said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab. “We’re investing in Michigan to be closer to our partners and customers and to tap into the region’s highly skilled workforce. As fleets across the country, and globally, embrace data-driven solutions, we are well positioned to drive the transformation through skilled talent and technology.”

Fueling Innovation and Growth

The Metro Detroit facility, set to open on November 1, 2025, is located in Oakland County, placing Geotab in the heart of the Tier 1 automaker cluster. The office is expected to initially support approximately 40 new full-time engineering jobs.

This expansion comes as Geotab celebrates its 25th anniversary and a recent milestone of surpassing 5 million connected vehicle subscriptions globally. The company's growth reflects the widespread adoption of its data-driven approach to fleet management, which helps businesses solve real-world challenges, including driver safety, fleet operations and performance, and sustainability.

“With 630 global patents, Geotab has significantly impacted the industry over the last 25 years,” added Cawse. “Surpassing 5 million subscriptions proves that our solutions are solving the challenges businesses face every day. With the rapid adoption of AI, we expect the next five years to be as transformative as the last 25, and this expansion is a key part of that journey.”



About Geotab