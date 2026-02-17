“Data Is the Food for AI”:  How Geotab Is Reimagining Telematics

Geotab Connect, Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab has set out how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the telematics industry, evolving from vehicle tracking toward a broader digital representation of how a business operates. At Geotab Connect in Las Vegas, the company also outlined how AI requires complete, connected and trusted data from vehicles, assets, video and infrastructure to move beyond hype and drive real outcomes.

“Data is the food for AI. In an AI-first world, what matters aren’t dashboards or interfaces, it’s the quality and completeness of the data underneath them,” said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab. “Our role is evolving from delivering insights to providing a near real-time digital twin of what’s actually happening across operations, so AI can be trusted to act on it. The more high-quality, real-world data you feed AI, the better the outcomes it can deliver.”

That data foundation is what positions Geotab for future growth and business diversification. Geotab’s platform supports nearly 6 million subscriptions and processes over 100 billion data points every day, providing the depth and continuity required to train AI systems that operate reliably in real-world fleet environments. Geotab already invests more than $200 million annually in research and development, supporting long-term innovation across data quality, AI models, hardware and platform capabilities.

At Connect, Cawse outlined a future built around a single, central AI layer that connects data and systems across an organization, allowing customers to ask questions and trigger actions without navigating multiple, disconnected tools.

“AI can be an operational layer built on high-fidelity data at source,” Cawse said during his keynote presentation. “Rather than simply assisting users with answers or reports, AI is increasingly carrying out work directly, drawing on connected data and domain expertise to identify risk, prioritize actions and execute tasks across systems.”



Geotab Ace brings AI into daily fleet operations

At Connect, Geotab announced that Geotab Ace is now generally available to all fleets. Ace brings conversational, AI-driven interaction into MyGeotab, enabling fleet teams to ask questions and get answers without pulling reports or stitching together spreadsheets. The AI assistant is multilingual and has been trained to handle a wide range of requests, from operational questions such as vehicle location and driver context to more strategic analysis across safety, utilization, and performance.

Over the past year, more than 3,000 customers have used Ace, and the company plans to expand its capabilities to complete more tasks inside MyGeotab and integrate with other AI systems across the ecosystem.

A new foundation for AI-driven telematics

Geotab Connect 2026 marked the launch of the next-generation GO Device family, including the new GO and GO Plus. Built on a shared architecture, the devices deliver higher data fidelity, faster processing and expanded functionality. Designed to support modern vehicle platforms, including electric fleets, the updated hardware provides the sensing layer required for AI to operate reliably across safety, maintenance and productivity workflows.



Video as a sensor, not just a camera

Geotab also introduced GO Focus Pro, expanding its GO Focus family of AI dash cams. The solution combines 360-degree visibility with AI models that can detect driver distraction, collision risk, and operational hazards in near real time, enabling action at close to the point risk appears rather than after an incident occurs. Beyond in-cab safety, Geotab highlighted how video is increasingly used as a sensor for roadway intelligence, supporting proactive identification of issues such as flooding, road surface damage, vegetation overgrowth and sign obstruction.



Extending AI beyond the vehicle

To support AI-driven operations beyond powered vehicles, Geotab launched the GO Anywhere family of asset trackers. The ruggedised solutions provide visibility across trailers and equipment, with satellite connectivity available through GO Anywhere Plus. This broader operational view allows AI models to factor in asset location and utilization and condition, reducing potential loss, downtime and, uncertainty in environments where cellular coverage is limited.



AI as a shared ecosystem

Geotab also announced its first Vibe Coding competition, an innovation challenge sponsored in part byGoogle Cloud, focused on Google Gemini 3.0 and Model Context Protocol (MCP) technology. The initiative reflects Geotab’s view that AI progress depends on collaboration across an open ecosystem, where specialised models, partner systems and organizational data work together through a shared intelligence layer rather than isolated tools.



Real outcomes, driven by people

The 2026 Geotab Innovation Awards celebrated 19 fleets already using connected intelligence and AI to deliver measurable improvements in safety, productivity and sustainability. Two U.S. drivers were presented with Safest Driver of the Year Awards to recognize their exceptional safety record, reinforcing Geotab’s focus on using AI to support people making critical decisions in real-world environments.

Geotab Connect 2026 demonstrated that AI is no longer an abstract concept for telematics. With the right data foundation in place, it is already doing the work, changing how fleets manage risk, prevent disruption and operate at scale.

To explore the full suite of innovations announced at Connect 2026, view Geotab Signals Winter ‘26, the new biannual guide that curates the high-impact releases, at signals.geotab.com

-Ends-

