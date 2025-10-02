Google Locating New Data Center in West Memphis, Arkansas with Multi-Billion Dollar Investment

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google is making a multi-billion investment in the State of Arkansas to support the development of a new data center in West Memphis. This new data center will create hundreds of new operations jobs and thousands of construction jobs in the region.

“Google is investing in the next generation of AI innovation in Arkansas and across the country,” said Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google. “We see AI and the energy powering it to be the innovations that will define this century. The upside of AI cannot be unlocked without the energy it requires. That is why Google is building energy capacity that protects affordability for ratepayers and creates jobs that will drive the AI-powered economy.”

Google is constructing the advanced data center campus in West Memphis across a site of more than 1,000 acres. The campus will include a data center facility, office buildings, a substation facility, and other infrastructure.

“Google’s multi-billion-dollar investment in West Memphis is one of the largest investments ever in our state and an incredible testament to the work my administration has done to build Arkansas’ energy capacity, invest in our workforce, and streamline regulatory processes,” said Governor Sanders. “Here in the Natural State, we are providing great businesses like Google with an environment where they can innovate, expand, and invest in the hardworking people who are the backbone of our state’s economy.”

Company executives joined state officials and local leaders on Thursday to celebrate the announcement of the new facility. Google executives highlighted the new data center campus and its importance for the growth of the company’s AI initiatives.

“Arkansas is a state where innovative companies can thrive, and we are proud today to officially welcome Google, one of the most innovative companies in the world, to the Natural State,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “This new data center campus will help power Google’s search and AI capabilities, but it will also play a major role in powering our region’s economy. This is a major win for both the State of Arkansas and the City of West Memphis. Congrats to the team, including Entergy Arkansas, for their excellent work on the project.”

Entergy Arkansas played a significant role in meeting the electrical requirements for the project. Google will be covering the full energy costs for the West Memphis facility and will be ramping up new solar energy and battery storage resources for the facility.

“This partnership with Google marks a turning point for our state, and we’re proud to play a key role in providing the infrastructure needed to support the economic growth opportunities this administration is attracting,” said Laura Landreaux, Entergy Arkansas president and CEO. “Entergy Arkansas is not only committed to powering this facility, but also to empowering our state for the next generation. This is why we value partners like Google and AEDC who share our vision to ensure investments benefit the long-term success of our state, our customers and the communities we serve.”

Under Governor Sanders’ administration, the Arkansas General Assembly passed a series of bills named Arkansas IMPACT during the 2025 legislative session. This legislative package includes the Generating Arkansas Jobs Act of 2025, which enables utility companies to make strategic infrastructure investments, and Act 548, a sales and use tax exemption for data centers. IMPACT lowered the permitting time for new energy projects from 12 to 18 months down to six months.

“Today is a proud day for West Memphis and the Delta,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon. “Google’s decision to invest billions of dollars here proves that our city is ready to lead in the AI and digital economy. This project is about more than buildings and technology, it’s about opportunity and a better future for our people. We’re on a winning streak, and this is one of our biggest wins yet.”

