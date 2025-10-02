Hormi-Block Celebrates 45 Years of Innovation, Embarks on Cloud Transformation Journey with Command Alkon

BOGOTÁ , Colombia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading provider of software and technology solutions for the construction materials industry, is proud to celebrate the 45th anniversary of its valued customer and long-term partner, Hormi-Block, a premier provider of ready mix concrete solutions based in Argentina.

For over four decades, Hormi-Block has been at the forefront of innovation in the ready mix concrete industry. Since its founding in 1980, the company has consistently sought ways to modernize its operations and deliver high-quality solutions to its customers. A key part of this journey has been its enduring partnership with Command Alkon, which has provided technology solutions that empower Hormi-Block to streamline processes, enhance operational visibility, and drive efficiency.

As Hormi-Block marks its 45th year in business, the company is taking another bold step forward by transitioning its technology infrastructure fully to the cloud. This strategic move reflects Hormi-Block’s commitment to staying ahead of industry demands and leveraging digital transformation to strengthen its competitiveness.

“Reaching 45 years is a tremendous milestone for us, and we are proud to celebrate this anniversary by embracing the future of technology,” said Germán Siciliano, Technology Manager at Hormi-Block. “Command Alkon has been with us every step of the way, and their cloud-based solutions are enabling us to improve collaboration, gain real-time insights, and ensure that we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Hormi-Block has already begun implementing Command Alkon’s cloud-based offerings, enabling seamless connectivity across its operations and laying the foundation for continued growth. This implementation is part of a long-term digital transformation strategy designed to maximize productivity and future-proof the business.

“Command Alkon is honored to celebrate this milestone alongside Hormi-Block,” said Leo Marthe, Vice President of International Sales. “Our 45-year partnership demonstrates the strength of collaboration and the power of innovation. We look forward to supporting Hormi-Block as they harness the full potential of cloud technology to drive operational excellence.”

As Hormi-Block looks to the future, its focus remains on sustainability, innovation, and delivering superior ready mix concrete solutions to the construction industry – powered by a trusted partnership and modern technology.

ABOUT HORMI-BLOCK

Founded in 1980, Hormi-Block is a leading provider of ready mix concrete solutions in Argentina. With a reputation for innovation, quality, and reliability, Hormi-Block has delivered excellence in construction for 45 years and continues to lead the way in modernizing the industry.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

