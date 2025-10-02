After Government Shutdown, Nation's Largest Teleneurology Provider Warns Medicare Policy Lapse Threatens Access to Emergency Care

Fort Myers, Fla. and Atlanta, Ga., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Medicare telehealth flexibilities expired amid a federal government shutdown, TeleSpecialists, LLC, today issued an urgent call for Congressional action to preserve patient access to emergency neurology and behavioral health services nationwide.

Without immediate legislative intervention, hospitals face critical reimbursement gaps for non-stroke emergency neurology consults and outpatient services—threatening care for patients experiencing seizures, traumatic brain injuries, and other neurological crises.

"Telehealth has transformed the way hospitals deliver emergent care, saving lives in both rural and urban settings," said Dr. Nima Mowzoon, CEO of TeleSpecialists. "To suddenly restrict reimbursement for proven, hospital-based services—after years of demonstrated success—is arbitrary and dangerous. Congress must act to preserve access for the sick, the elderly, and those who cannot easily travel for care."

Current Coverage Status

Protected: Telestroke remains reimbursed under the FAST Act; emergency/inpatient telepsychiatry remains covered under permanent behavioral health carve-outs.

Non-stroke emergency teleneurology consults and outpatient teleneurology now face reimbursement denial, especially in urban hospitals. Behavioral Health: Outpatient behavioral health remains covered nationwide, but new in-person visit requirements for home-based psychiatry add barriers for vulnerable patients.

The Cost of Inaction

Transfers to distant facilities often cost thousands of dollars, lengthen hospital stays, and increase readmissions. Rapid telehealth consults reduce transfers, shorten length of stay, and improve recovery—while lowering overall costs for patients, hospitals, and Medicare."While stroke rightly remains protected as a time-sensitive emergency, many other neurological crises—such as seizures, traumatic brain injury, and acute mental status changes—also demand immediate specialist intervention," said Molly Reyna, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer of TeleSpecialists. "Removing coverage for these equally urgent conditions threatens years of progress in access, outcomes, and cost savings."



"The psychiatric burdens in our communities are real, and patients deserve timely care wherever they live," added Dr. Kristina Bedynerman, Medical Director of TeleSpecialists Psychiatry Services. "Adding new barriers to coverage for home-based psychiatric services creates additional challenges for those already struggling with depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and other behavioral health needs."

Congressional Action Needed

TeleSpecialists urges Congress to:

Extend telehealth reimbursement protections beyond rural carve-outs for all hospital-based emergency neurology and psychiatry services. Refine the in-person visit requirement to reduce unnecessary barriers for behavioral health patients receiving care at home. Ensure payment stability by authorizing retroactive reimbursement once the shutdown ends.

While these policy changes directly impact TeleSpecialists' business, the company's primary concern is ensuring patients retain access to timely, life-saving care regardless of their location.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is the nation's largest dedicated teleneurology company, extending into telepsychiatry and outpatient neurology to complete the continuum of neurosciences and behavioral health—from emergency consultations through outpatient management. With more than 1.5 million patient encounters delivered nationwide, TeleSpecialists helps hospitals enhance patient access, improve outcomes, and maintain care continuity. Physician-founded, physician-owned, and physician-led from day one. For more information, visit www.tstelemed.com.