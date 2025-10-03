LBCC Receives $50,000 Scholarship Fund from Western Governors University

Long Beach, CA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Governors University (WGU) has established a $50,000 Grow Long Beach Scholarship Fund in partnership with Long Beach City College (LBCC) to expand educational opportunities for students continuing their academic journey at WGU. The fund will provide vital support for working learners preparing for careers in high-demand industries aligned with the City of Long Beach’s Grow Long Beach initiative, which includes logistics, supply chain, healthcare, and education.

LBCC students who enroll at WGU upon completion of their associate degree or relevant coursework will gain access to WGU’s accredited, competency-based degree and certificate programs, designed to let learners progress at their own pace while applying real-world experience toward their academic goals.

“This partnership with WGU and LBCC represents exactly what our students needs—practical, affordable pathways to advance their education without putting their lives on hold,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, LBCC Board of Trustees President. “At LBCC, we’re committed to opening more doors for working learners, and this scholarship ensures that more of our graduates can continue their journey into high-demand fields that strengthen both their families and the local Long Beach economy.”

“This partnership reflects the best of what happens when higher education, industry, and civic leadership come together to build opportunities for our community,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, Superintendent-President of Long Beach City College. “At LBCC, we are committed to preparing students to not only succeed in the classroom, but to also thrive in the careers that strengthen our city. By working alongside WGU, and in alignment with Mayor Rex Richardson’s vision for Grow Long Beach, we’re ensuring that more of our residents can access the education they need to power our economy and uplift our community.”

“By nurturing talent within the community, we ensure local industries gain skilled professionals who combine real-world experience with newly developed expertise,” said Rick Benbow, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University. “This partnership helps create a cycle of opportunity where students, employers, and the broader community all prosper.”

WGU’s skills-based model ensures that education becomes a bridge, not a barrier, to opportunity. Because of WGU’s flexible learning approach, students don’t need to leave their communities to pursue higher education. Instead, they can maintain employment and advance their education while contributing locally and helping build a sustainable workforce from within.

The Grow Long Beach Scholarship provides up to $3,000 per student, for those pursuing bachelor’s degrees. Students seeking a WGU certificate are also eligible for scholarship.

This initiative reflects WGU’s mission to change lives through pathways to education. By blending personalized mentorship, industry-aligned curriculum, and flexible, affordable learning options, WGU enables students to earn while they learn, without putting their careers, families, or finances on hold.

Learn more about Long Beach City College at www.LBCC.edu. Learn more about WGU at wgu.edu.

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.