Transaction in own shares

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
03 October 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 02 October 2025 it had purchased a total of 41,400 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased41,400--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)563.50p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)556.00p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)560.04p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 360,132,156 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 360,132,156.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
02-10-202516:28:06GBp50560.50XLONxeaNjdwIql$
02-10-202516:28:06GBp493560.50XLONxeaNjdwIql1
02-10-202516:28:06GBp494560.50XLONxeaNjdwIql5
02-10-202516:25:59GBp518560.00XLONxeaNjdwIohK
02-10-202516:21:04GBp1,149560.00XLONxeaNjdwI@Ta
02-10-202516:21:04GBp176560.00XLONxeaNjdwI@Tn
02-10-202516:21:04GBp89560.00XLONxeaNjdwI@Tp
02-10-202516:21:04GBp258560.00XLONxeaNjdwI@T3
02-10-202516:21:04GBp263560.00XLONxeaNjdwI@TN
02-10-202516:21:04GBp724560.00XLONxeaNjdwI@TT
02-10-202516:21:04GBp569560.00XLONxeaNjdwI@Sj
02-10-202516:21:04GBp1,300560.00XLONxeaNjdwI@Sl
02-10-202516:21:04GBp310560.00XLONxeaNjdwI@Sn
02-10-202516:21:04GBp500560.00XLONxeaNjdwI@Sp
02-10-202516:21:04GBp166560.00XLONxeaNjdwI@Sf
02-10-202516:21:04GBp51560.00XLONxeaNjdwI@Sh
02-10-202516:15:46GBp590559.50XLONxeaNjdwIuBl
02-10-202516:15:46GBp542559.50XLONxeaNjdwIuBu
02-10-202516:15:46GBp310559.50XLONxeaNjdwIuB6
02-10-202516:15:46GBp15559.50XLONxeaNjdwIuB8
02-10-202516:15:46GBp310559.50XLONxeaNjdwIuBA
02-10-202516:15:46GBp36559.50XLONxeaNjdwIuBC
02-10-202516:15:46GBp538559.50XLONxeaNjdwIuBE
02-10-202516:15:46GBp29559.00XLONxeaNjdwIuBR
02-10-202516:15:46GBp36559.50XLONxeaNjdwIuBU
02-10-202516:15:46GBp1,146559.50XLONxeaNjdwIuAW
02-10-202516:00:11GBp909558.50XLONxeaNjdwIh7G
02-10-202516:00:11GBp273558.50XLONxeaNjdwIh7I
02-10-202515:55:00GBp204559.00XLONxeaNjdwILHb
02-10-202515:54:29GBp358559.00XLONxeaNjdwIIxc
02-10-202515:54:21GBp249559.50XLONxeaNjdwII3J
02-10-202515:54:21GBp7559.50XLONxeaNjdwII3L
02-10-202515:54:05GBp216559.50XLONxeaNjdwIIOR
02-10-202515:54:05GBp35559.50XLONxeaNjdwIIOT
02-10-202515:53:49GBp243559.50XLONxeaNjdwIJki
02-10-202515:53:33GBp255559.50XLONxeaNjdwIJv9
02-10-202515:53:17GBp256559.50XLONxeaNjdwIJFn
02-10-202515:53:01GBp35559.50XLONxeaNjdwIGbM
02-10-202515:53:01GBp205559.50XLONxeaNjdwIGbO
02-10-202515:52:45GBp255559.50XLONxeaNjdwIGgU
02-10-202515:52:45GBp385559.50XLONxeaNjdwIGra
02-10-202515:52:45GBp201559.50XLONxeaNjdwIGrg
02-10-202515:52:42GBp1,105559.50XLONxeaNjdwIGqC
02-10-202515:52:42GBp1,182559.00XLONxeaNjdwIGqL
02-10-202515:30:05GBp310558.00XLONxeaNjdwJs4C
02-10-202515:30:05GBp346558.00XLONxeaNjdwJs4L
02-10-202515:30:05GBp281558.00XLONxeaNjdwJs4N
02-10-202515:30:05GBp171558.00XLONxeaNjdwJs4P
02-10-202515:30:00GBp51558.00XLONxeaNjdwJsC2
02-10-202515:29:51GBp447557.50XLONxeaNjdwJsJV
02-10-202515:29:50GBp580556.50XLONxeaNjdwJsVi
02-10-202515:07:10GBp240556.00XLONxeaNjdwJhSn
02-10-202515:07:10GBp233556.00XLONxeaNjdwJhSp
02-10-202515:03:03GBp473556.50XLONxeaNjdwJLS9
02-10-202515:00:40GBp473557.00XLONxeaNjdwJHph
02-10-202514:40:06GBp330556.50XLONxeaNjdwCqKE
02-10-202514:39:59GBp190557.00XLONxeaNjdwCrZq
02-10-202514:39:59GBp170557.00XLONxeaNjdwCrZs
02-10-202514:32:46GBp438557.00XLONxeaNjdwCwEk
02-10-202514:32:40GBp362557.50XLONxeaNjdwCwKT
02-10-202514:32:40GBp155557.50XLONxeaNjdwCwKV
02-10-202514:32:40GBp43557.50XLONxeaNjdwCwNX
02-10-202514:32:40GBp11557.50XLONxeaNjdwCwNZ
02-10-202514:29:41GBp72557.50XLONxeaNjdwCd3V
02-10-202514:29:41GBp24557.50XLONxeaNjdwCd2b
02-10-202514:29:41GBp72557.50XLONxeaNjdwCd2X
02-10-202514:29:41GBp48557.50XLONxeaNjdwCd2Z
02-10-202514:29:41GBp24557.50XLONxeaNjdwCd3T
02-10-202514:23:44GBp407557.50XLONxeaNjdwCXSL
02-10-202514:23:44GBp137557.50XLONxeaNjdwCXSN
02-10-202514:17:03GBp444557.50XLONxeaNjdwCeUP
02-10-202514:17:03GBp636558.00XLONxeaNjdwCeUR
02-10-202513:50:10GBp268558.50XLONxeaNjdwCF8v
02-10-202513:44:36GBp151558.50XLONxeaNjdwC9d8
02-10-202513:44:36GBp194558.50XLONxeaNjdwC9dM
02-10-202513:44:36GBp50559.00XLONxeaNjdwC9Xv
02-10-202513:44:35GBp447559.00XLONxeaNjdwC9lK
02-10-202513:44:34GBp515560.00XLONxeaNjdwC9f1
02-10-202513:44:34GBp566560.00XLONxeaNjdwC9f3
02-10-202513:44:34GBp331559.50XLONxeaNjdwC9fA
02-10-202513:44:34GBp473560.00XLONxeaNjdwC9fC
02-10-202513:35:00GBp481560.50XLONxeaNjdwD@EB
02-10-202512:37:30GBp317562.00XLONxeaNjdwDBAd
02-10-202512:37:14GBp350562.00XLONxeaNjdwDBI2
02-10-202512:22:52GBp269563.50XLONxeaNjdwE@z5
02-10-202512:14:57GBp227560.50XLONxeaNjdwEupU
02-10-202512:14:57GBp69560.50XLONxeaNjdwEuoW
02-10-202512:13:33GBp104560.50XLONxeaNjdwEvq3
02-10-202512:13:33GBp49560.50XLONxeaNjdwEvq5
02-10-202512:12:20GBp103560.50XLONxeaNjdwEcix
02-10-202512:12:20GBp97560.50XLONxeaNjdwEciz
02-10-202512:06:55GBp182561.00XLONxeaNjdwEYfR
02-10-202512:06:55GBp266561.00XLONxeaNjdwEYfV
02-10-202512:01:29GBp64561.50XLONxeaNjdwEkPB
02-10-202512:01:29GBp309561.50XLONxeaNjdwEkPC
02-10-202512:01:29GBp332561.50XLONxeaNjdwEkPQ
02-10-202512:01:25GBp92561.50XLONxeaNjdwEkRu
02-10-202512:01:25GBp216561.50XLONxeaNjdwEkRw
02-10-202511:43:45GBp251561.00XLONxeaNjdwEGze
02-10-202511:37:56GBp254561.00XLONxeaNjdwESpS
02-10-202511:37:13GBp13561.00XLONxeaNjdwESML
02-10-202511:37:13GBp78561.00XLONxeaNjdwESMN
02-10-202511:36:04GBp236561.00XLONxeaNjdwET98
02-10-202511:33:53GBp10561.00XLONxeaNjdwERe7
02-10-202511:33:53GBp29561.00XLONxeaNjdwERe9
02-10-202511:33:53GBp13561.00XLONxeaNjdwEReB
02-10-202511:33:53GBp124561.00XLONxeaNjdwEReD
02-10-202511:16:39GBp725561.50XLONxeaNjdwECkn
02-10-202510:44:22GBp112561.50XLONxeaNjdwFWO$
02-10-202510:44:22GBp204561.50XLONxeaNjdwFWO1
02-10-202510:44:22GBp102561.50XLONxeaNjdwFWO3
02-10-202510:39:42GBp320562.00XLONxeaNjdwFjzj
02-10-202510:36:23GBp500562.00XLONxeaNjdwFeCs
02-10-202510:16:04GBp480561.50XLONxeaNjdwF4ix
02-10-202510:16:04GBp804562.00XLONxeaNjdwF4iz
02-10-202510:01:21GBp259562.50XLONxeaNjdwF9rM
02-10-202510:01:21GBp582562.50XLONxeaNjdwF9rS
02-10-202509:25:38GBp131562.50XLONxeaNjdw8MrH
02-10-202509:25:38GBp316562.50XLONxeaNjdw8MrJ
02-10-202509:25:37GBp607563.00XLONxeaNjdw8MqS
02-10-202509:14:58GBp735563.50XLONxeaNjdw8VrN
02-10-202509:00:11GBp408562.50XLONxeaNjdw82nT
02-10-202508:41:15GBp274563.00XLONxeaNjdw9tz9
02-10-202508:37:48GBp303563.00XLONxeaNjdw9r2N
02-10-202508:37:45GBp706563.50XLONxeaNjdw9rE2
02-10-202508:25:41GBp738562.50XLONxeaNjdw9wp9
02-10-202508:15:41GBp743562.50XLONxeaNjdw9YsS
02-10-202508:08:24GBp127562.00XLONxeaNjdw9lci
02-10-202508:08:24GBp261562.00XLONxeaNjdw9lck
02-10-202508:05:55GBp230563.50XLONxeaNjdw9jo$

