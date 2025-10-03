Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 270 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|25 September 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 000
|39.91
|40.05
|39.65
|199 550
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|39.90
|40.00
|39.70
|119 700
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|26 September 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|40.04
|40.30
|39.90
|240 240
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|40.05
|40.20
|39.95
|80 100
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|29 September 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|39.72
|40.10
|39.40
|238 320
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|39.72
|40.00
|39.40
|79 440
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|30 September 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 300
|38.83
|39.50
|38.45
|244 629
|MTF CBOE
|2 700
|38.76
|38.90
|38.65
|104 652
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|1 October 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 419
|39.20
|39.50
|38.55
|212 425
|MTF CBOE
|1 851
|39.25
|39.50
|38.60
|72 652
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|40 270
|39.53
|40.30
|38.45
|1 591 708
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 001 shares during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 011 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|25 September 2025
|801
|39.77
|39.90
|39.60
|31 856
|26 September 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|29 September 2025
|1 400
|39.79
|39.90
|39.50
|55 706
|30 September 2025
|1 600
|39.04
|39.60
|38.50
|62 464
|1 October 2025
|200
|38.50
|38.50
|38.50
|7 700
|Total
|4 001
|157 726
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|25 September 2025
|402
|39.90
|40.20
|39.90
|16 040
|26 September 2025
|1 209
|40.08
|40.20
|39.95
|48 457
|29 September 2025
|1 000
|40.00
|40.20
|39.60
|40 000
|30 September 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|1 October 2025
|1 400
|39.23
|39.50
|39.05
|54 922
|Total
|4 011
|159 419
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 435 shares.
On 1 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 827 364 own shares, or 3.53% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment