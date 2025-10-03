Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 270 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
25 September 2025Euronext Brussels5 00039.9140.0539.65199 550
 MTF CBOE3 00039.9040.0039.70119 700
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
26 September 2025Euronext Brussels6 00040.0440.3039.90240 240
 MTF CBOE2 00040.0540.2039.9580 100
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
29 September 2025Euronext Brussels6 00039.7240.1039.40238 320
 MTF CBOE2 00039.7240.0039.4079 440
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
30 September 2025Euronext Brussels6 30038.8339.5038.45244 629
 MTF CBOE2 70038.7638.9038.65104 652
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
1 October 2025Euronext Brussels5 41939.2039.5038.55212 425
 MTF CBOE1 85139.2539.5038.6072 652
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 40 27039.5340.3038.451 591 708

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 001 shares during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 011 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
25 September 202580139.7739.9039.6031 856
26 September 202500.000.000.000
29 September 20251 40039.7939.9039.5055 706
30 September 20251 60039.0439.6038.5062 464
1 October 202520038.5038.5038.507 700
Total4 001   157 726


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
25 September 202540239.9040.2039.9016 040
26 September 20251 20940.0840.2039.9548 457
29 September 20251 00040.0040.2039.6040 000
30 September 202500.000.000.000
1 October 20251 40039.2339.5039.0554 922
Total4 011   159 419

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 435 shares.

On 1 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 827 364 own shares, or 3.53% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

