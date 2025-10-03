Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 270 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 25 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 000 39.91 40.05 39.65 199 550 MTF CBOE 3 000 39.90 40.00 39.70 119 700 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 26 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 40.04 40.30 39.90 240 240 MTF CBOE 2 000 40.05 40.20 39.95 80 100 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 29 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 39.72 40.10 39.40 238 320 MTF CBOE 2 000 39.72 40.00 39.40 79 440 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 30 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 300 38.83 39.50 38.45 244 629 MTF CBOE 2 700 38.76 38.90 38.65 104 652 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 1 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 419 39.20 39.50 38.55 212 425 MTF CBOE 1 851 39.25 39.50 38.60 72 652 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 40 270 39.53 40.30 38.45 1 591 708

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 001 shares during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 011 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 September 2025 to 1 October 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 25 September 2025 801 39.77 39.90 39.60 31 856 26 September 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 29 September 2025 1 400 39.79 39.90 39.50 55 706 30 September 2025 1 600 39.04 39.60 38.50 62 464 1 October 2025 200 38.50 38.50 38.50 7 700 Total 4 001 157 726





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 25 September 2025 402 39.90 40.20 39.90 16 040 26 September 2025 1 209 40.08 40.20 39.95 48 457 29 September 2025 1 000 40.00 40.20 39.60 40 000 30 September 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 1 October 2025 1 400 39.23 39.50 39.05 54 922 Total 4 011 159 419

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 435 shares.

On 1 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 827 364 own shares, or 3.53% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

