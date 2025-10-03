ICG PLC (the “Company”)

3 October 2025

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification that on 30 September 2025 (following an application to enter the relevant plan made on 22 September 2025), David Bicarregui, Chief Financial Officer, was granted options for ordinary shares of 26¼ pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company under the ICG Sharesave Plan 2025. Further information is included in the notification set out below, in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Bicarregui 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG PLC b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 26¼ pence





GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the ICG Sharesave Plan 2025 with a maturity date of 1 November 2028



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £17.26 1,057 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



1,057



£17.26 e) Date of the transaction 2025-09-30 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn

Head of Corporate Communications, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis

General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344