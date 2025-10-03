New Jersey Unites Against a Crisis: Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Set for October 6

Trenton, NJ, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey is presenting a united front against the opioid epidemic as communities across the state gear up for the annual Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day on Monday, October 6.

This initiative, led by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, provides essential information to healthcare professionals, community leaders and families. It aims to teach people about the risks of prescription opioids, their link to illicit street drugs and fentanyl, and effective strategies for preventing their misuse. Counties are preparing various activities and initiatives tailored to their residents' needs.

In the first half of 2024, drug deaths declined in 17 of New Jersey’s 21 counties. Increases were observed in Hunterdon, Cape May, and Somerset, while Sussex reported the same number of suspected deaths in that period in 2023 and 2024.

“While it is encouraging to see a decline in overdose deaths, the fact remains that thousands of lives are still being lost each year,” said Angelo M. Valente, executive director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. “We cannot afford to be complacent. Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day is a reminder that prevention, education, and community engagement remain critical to protecting New Jersey residents.”

Opioid misuse is not just an issue for young adults. It affects people across the lifespan, from children who may encounter unused prescriptions at home to older adults managing chronic pain. In New Jersey, adults ages 55 to 64 recorded the highest number of suspected overdose deaths from January to April of this year, more than any other age group. Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day underscores the importance of reaching every generation with education and resources to reduce risk and save lives.

“Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day serves as a crucial opportunity for communities across New Jersey to unite in addressing the opioid epidemic,” said Valente. “It is a time to increase awareness, provide education, and encourage residents to take meaningful steps to safeguard their families and neighborhoods from the harmful impact of opioid misuse and addiction.”

Many communities are organizing events to coincide with October 6 and have incorporated local businesses, law enforcement and students into efforts to share lifesaving information about opioids.

Digital resources and handouts are available for communities to share at KnockOutDay.DrugFreeNJ.org. In recognition of KOOAD, a webinar titled "Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day: Evaluating Recent Progress to Address the Opioid Epidemic" will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 9.

Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day is held in partnership with the Governor's Council on Substance Use Disorder; the New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services; and the Community Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Morris. The New Jersey Senate and General Assembly unanimously passed legislation designating October 6 as Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day in the state, an initiative signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy.

Visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org for more information and to sign up to participate or get additional information.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.