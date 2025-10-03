Cannabidiol Market Size to Hit USD 27.57 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannabidiol Market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.46 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 27.57 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2025 to 2032. The cannabidiol market is projected to experience steady growth during the forecast period, driven by rising R&D investments and the expanding legalization of medical cannabis across multiple regions. Increasing health awareness and broader acceptance of cannabidiol’s therapeutic benefits in managing diverse health conditions are further expected to boost global investment and market expansion.

Global Cannabidiol Market Key Takeaways

Hemp remains the most widely used source for cannabidiol production, with the target segment expected to account for 58.6% of the global cannabidiol market share in 2025.

Cannabidiol oil is projected to remain the top-selling product during the forecast period.

Cannabidiol consumption is expected to remain high in medical applications throughout the projection period.

North America is set to account for over two-fifths of the global cannabidiol industry share in 2025, making it the market leader.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for cannabidiol manufacturers over the forecast period.

Increasing Acceptance and Legalization Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new cannabidiol market analysis outlines prominent factors driving industry growth. One such key growth factor is the increasing acceptance and legalization of cannabidiol (CBD).

Many nations are easing laws around hemp-derived cannabidiol. As of September 2025, nearly 50 countries have fully or partially legalized cannabis for medical and/or recreational use. For instance,

In December 2024, Japan changed its laws to allow the use of cannabis-derived drugs containing CBD.

In August 2024, Ukraine legalized medical cannabis, including CBD products, for patients with prescriptions.

This wave of legalization is increasing consumer access and demand for CBD products. It is creating a more stable market as well as encouraging businesses to enter the industry.

Government Restrictions and Limited Scientific Evidence Limiting Market Growth

The global cannabidiol market outlook appears promising, owing to expanding medical applications. However, government restrictions on CBD usage and limited scientific evidence might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Many countries are putting limits on cannabidiol (CBD) to stop misuse. For example, in June 2025, Italy introduced strict rules on CBD products. This may slow down cannabidiol market growth during the assessment period.

In addition, many health claims about CBD are not fully supported by strong clinical evidence. This makes it difficult for regulators to approve it for medical use. Limited scientific backing may also reduce consumer confidence, thereby dampening overall cannabidiol market demand.

Escalating Demand for Natural Wellness Products Opening Growth Avenues

There is a growing consumer preference for natural and plant-based wellness products in the contemporary world. This is expected to drive demand for cannabidiol due to its perceived health benefits.

Cannabidiol is thought to provide various health benefits, including pain relief, reduced stress and depression, better sleep, and support in managing epilepsy. These potential advantages are driving more people, particularly those seeking natural wellness solutions, to choose CBD.

Emerging Cannabidiol Market Trends

Expanding usage of cannabidiol in medical applications is acting as a catalyst for boosting revenue growth. CBD is increasingly recognized for its potential therapeutic properties, including pain relief, anxiety reduction, and management of conditions like epilepsy and insomnia. For instance, the FDA-approved drug Epidiolex is used to treat seizures associated with certain syndromes.

The wellness and self-care movement is helping CBD market to grow rapidly. This is because CBD is being positioned as part of holistic health and lifestyle, not just medical or recreational. People are increasingly consuming CBD-based products for their perceived wellness benefits like relaxation as well as stress relief.

CBD is gaining immense traction across industries like nutraceuticals and skincare due to its potential health benefits as well as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Growing adoption across these sectors is expected to boost the cannabidiol market value in the coming years.

Ongoing product diversification will play a key role in fostering sales growth. There is a vast array of CBD-infused products, including edibles, pet wellness products, topicals, and CBD drinks. This variety caters to different consumer preferences and consumption methods, expanding the market’s reach.

Rapid growth of e-commerce and online retail is making CBD-based products more accessible to a wider consumer base. Rising sales of these products through online shopping platforms are expected to boost growth of the cannabidiol market during the forecast period.

Analyst’s View

“The global cannabidiol industry is poised to exhibit strong growth, owing to increasing legalization of CBD, rising demand for natural wellness products, and expanding use of cannabidiol in pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and skincare sectors,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Cannabidiol Market

Event Description and Impact U.S. Federal Cannabis Regulatory Evolution Description: The FDA is considering CBD regulations and acknowledges a need for a new framework. Impact: Clear rules would likely increase market trust and consumer confidence. Consumer Health and Wellness Market Integration Description: CBD is being used more in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors. Impact: CBD market reach is expanding through healthcare distribution channels. Advanced Extraction and Bioavailability Technologies Description: Nanotechnology is improving CBD absorption. Impact: Better absorption can make premium products stand out and justify higher prices.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in cannabidiol market report:

Cannoid LLC

ENDOCA

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

Folium Biosciences

Medterra CBD

Isodiol International Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

CV Sciences

Pharmahemp d.o.o.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Organigram Holding Inc.

Aphria, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc



Key Developments

In September 2024, Bedrocan announced the launch of a new high-CBD cannabis product called Bedrolina. It contains about 14% CBD. Most of the production will take place at the company’s new EU-GMP-certified facility in Køge, Denmark.

In June 2024, DSM-firmenich announced the launch of CBtru, an advanced formulated CBD drug product intermediate designed for oral solid delivery formats. This new product will allow companies to create more convenient and patient-friendly dosage forms like tablets and chewables.

Market Segmentation

Source Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hemp

Marijuana

Product Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Oil

Tinctures

Suppository

Transdermal patches

Vape Oil

Isolates

Creams and Roll-on

Capsules

Tablet

Others

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Medical Chronic Pain Mental Disorders Cancer Others

Personal Use

Pharmaceuticals

Wellness Food & Beverages Personal Care & Cosmetics Nutraceuticals Others



Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Stores

Retail Stores





Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



