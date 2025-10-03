Luke Bryan and Bayer discuss the Take Care, Now campaign With YourUpdateTV

WHIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayer announced a milestone in its Take Care, Now campaign with country superstar and five-time Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan, and Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. The effort builds on last year’s success to address both food insecurity and “hidden hunger” – nutrient gaps that can impact long-term health even when caloric needs are met.

This year’s activation also includes a new component to mark the 10th year of the partnership between Bayer and Luke Bryan – organizing food drives at each Farm Tour location to support America’s farming communities and fight hunger nationwide through the Take Care, Now campaign. The campaign includes a social media initiative, #HeresToTheFarmer that celebrates the vital role farmers play in feeding the nation and encourages fans to give back to rural communities by supporting local food banks. For every share of the hashtag, Bayer will donate up to 1 million meals to families in need through Feeding America.

New research1 underscores the urgency:

• Rising food prices are fueling challenges—nearly 9 in 10 Americans have changed shopping habits, including buying less food or switching to cheaper brands.

• Rural families are hit especially hard, with a 12-point decline in food quality reported compared to urban communities.

• 82% of Americans believe that lacking proper nutrients negatively affects their physical health, and 77% see a link to mental health.

• Parents are disproportionately affected: 38% report stress and 34% report anxiety tied to not having enough nutritious food for their children.

“At Bayer, we’re proud to play a vital role in helping people live healthier lives – whether that’s through the food they eat or the vitamins and supplements they take,” said Beth Roden, Senior Vice President Communications Bayer North America. “As a company rooted in both agriculture and self-care, we see the big picture when it comes to nutrition. And after ten amazing years, we’re thrilled to keep partnering with Luke Bryan to support families, farmers, and rural communities across the country.”

Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2025: Music, Meals, and Community

This fall, Bayer brought Take Care, Now to every stop on the Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2025, which started in May in California. This fall’s stops included:

• Klondike Farms in Brooklyn, Wisconsin

• Berning Family Farms in Prairie Grove, Illinois

• Van Gilder Family Farm in Fowlerville, Michigan

In partnership with local Feeding America member food banks at each Farm Tour location, Bayer and Luke Bryan encouraged fans to donate non-perishable food items at a designated drop-off location in the parking area. Participating fans were eligible to win prizes, with an upgrade to VIP tickets as the grand prize.

“As someone who grew up in a rural community, I know firsthand how important it is to have access to nutritious food,” said Luke Bryan. “I couldn’t be prouder to bring this campaign to my Farm Tour, where fans can enjoy great music while supporting their community.”

Commitment to Long-Term Nutrition Solutions

Including this year, Bayer has helped provide more than 10 million meals through its campaign. To further bridge nutrient gaps, Bayer and One A Day® have helped over 3.4 million mothers and babies in underserved communities in the U.S. through a partnership with Vitamin Angels, a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition for pregnant women, infants, and young children by providing them with life-changing vitamins and minerals. This effort is part of the Nutrient Gap Initiative, which aims to expand access to essential vitamins and minerals to 50 million people annually in underserved communities by 2030 — from food to supplementation.

“Millions of Americans not only struggle with hunger but also with hidden hunger—nutrient deficiencies that can impact long-term health,” said Charles Blazevich, Senior Manager, Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “With partners like Bayer and Luke Bryan, we can raise awareness and deliver real solutions that make a difference.”

For more information on the campaign and the food drive at Farm Tour, visit www.bayer.us .

*YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Bayer

1 Online survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Bayer among 3,052 US adults between May 14 – May 18, 2025.

