250th Anniversary United States Navy American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin Available on October 10

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 250th Anniversary United States Navy American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (product code 25NPM) on Friday, October 10 at noon EDT. The coin includes a special privy mark on its obverse, depicting the United States Navy emblem and honoring its 250th anniversary. Orders are limited to one coin per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

These 99.9% silver collectibles are struck at the Mint facility in San Francisco and are $105 each. To give the new coins an added level of security, they have also been updated with enhanced security features, including a reeded-edge variation.

