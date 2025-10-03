Cedarville University Exceeds Campaign Goal with $205.8 M Raised

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedarville University announced today the successful completion of its One Thousand Days Transformed: The Campaign for Cedarville, raising $205.8 million to expand capacity, maximize affordability, transform students’ lives, and provide for the future. The campaign exceeded its original goal, demonstrating that the university’s vision was far surpassed by God’s provision.

The announcement came during Cedarville’s annual State of the University Address from Dr. Thomas White, president, at the start of the homecoming weekend. Faculty, staff, students and alumni gathered in the Dixon Ministry Center for the chapel service, which concluded with confetti fluttering through the air in celebration of the announcement of the final total raised.

“This campaign is a testament to God’s faithfulness and the generosity of His people,” said White. “We dreamed big, but our dreams were smaller than God’s plans. Through this campaign, He has positioned Cedarville to continue equipping students for gospel impact for generations to come.”

The campaign drew support from more than 26,000 donors who made 85,915 gifts to the campaign.

WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE CAMPAIGN TOTAL BY DR. THOMAS WHITE

Expanding Capacity

With the completion of the One Thousand Days Transformed campaign, Cedarville has opened four academic buildings, including the Scharnberg Business and Communication Center in 2024, three residence halls, and the Chick-fil-A dining facility. These projects added 468 beds, 122 offices, 44 classrooms and labs, 41 collaboration spaces, and three new dining options — significantly increasing the university’s ability to serve its growing enrollment of 7,265 students. The last campaign building, the Bolthouse Academic Center, is currently under construction and is expected to open in August 2027.

Maximizing Affordability

The campaign also allowed for the creation of 99 new scholarships, contributing to an endowed scholarship total of more than $18.1 million. In 2025–26, donor-funded scholarships will support 667 students with an average award of $3,589.

Transforming Lives

At the heart of Cedarville’s mission is gospel-focused transformation. During the campaign, 246 Global Outreach (GO) teams traveled to 95 destinations, sending 2,397 students under the leadership of 316 faculty and staff. Twenty of those trips were dedicated to church planting efforts. In total, $4.9 million was given to support GO trips.

In addition, endowments were established for chapel ($1 million), discipleship ministries ($200,000), and Global Outreach trip leadership ($1 million), ensuring the continuation of spiritual formation opportunities at Cedarville.

Providing for the Future

The campaign also secured more than $16.5 million in future commitments from 67 individuals making planned gifts. These funds will establish a foundation that will provide for long-term growth and mission advancement.

A Legacy of Faithfulness

“This campaign is not just about buildings and numbers,” said Dr. Will Smallwood, vice president for advancement. “It’s about transformed lives — students equipped to serve as bold, faithful witnesses for Jesus Christ in their vocations and communities around the world.”

