DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of SI-Bone, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at SI-Bone, Inc. (“SI-Bone”). SI-Bone learned of a data breach on or about October 1, 2025.

About SI-Bone, Inc.

SI-BONE, Inc., based in Santa Clara, California, develops minimally invasive devices to treat sacropelvic conditions, especially SI joint pain.

What happened?

On or about October 1, 2025, SI-Bone reported a data breach incident to the Attorney General of Texas. Some personal information may have been exposed in the breach, such as names, Social Security numbers, Driver’s license numbers, addresses, medical information, health insurance information, and other sensitive personal information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning SI-Bone. You should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the SI-Bone data breach.

