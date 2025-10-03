Tidal Financial Group Announces Liquidation of ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO)

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC, a Tidal Financial Group company (“Tidal”), investment adviser to the ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSE: RORO) (the “Fund”), has determined, after approval by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, to close and liquidate the Fund.

The Fund will cease trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. at market close on October 20, 2025. Shareholders who wish to sell their shares on the exchange should do so on or before that date. Following the close of trading, shares will no longer be listed or available for secondary market transactions.

Any shareholders who remain invested after trading has ceased will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash. Proceeds will be distributed based on the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) as of the liquidation date, October 24, 2025, and deposited into each shareholder’s brokerage account in accordance with standard procedures.

During the wind-down period, the Fund may hold higher levels of cash and deviate from its stated investment objective in order to prepare for liquidation.

After these distributions, the Fund will officially terminate.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal is dedicated to revolutionizing ETF development, launch, marketing, and sales. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal provides a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting investment ideas to market. Tidal is committed to ETF innovation, equipping issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently launch ETFs and optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com.