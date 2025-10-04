ThinkCareBelieve: Week 37 America Isn’t Stopping

Link to Week 37 Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/10/04/week-37-america-isnt-stopping/

WASHINGTON, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve has published an article covering Week 37 of the Trump 2.0 Administration. Amidst government conflict and chaos this week, President Trump achieved another major historic step toward world PEACE. Week 37 brought an attempt by Democratic Members of Congress to shut down the government in an attempt to get back some of the funding they signed off on for the One Big Beautiful Bill. But President Trump and his Administration are not stopping. AG Bondi and FBI Director Patel gave strong messages that they are not pausing investigations or making arrests. It's almost as if the old form of government is just ending while a new one is being created. President Trump announced that as is his right, he is considering firing people and closing down and cutting off favorite Democrat projects.

The article covers President Trump's press conference signing an Executive Order on using Advanced AI to find cures for Childhood Cancer. He had as Guest Speakers some of the most courageous and beautiful children who have fought various forms of childhood cancer and won. POTUS: “I’m thrilled to sign a very historic Executive Order to massively accelerate pediatric cancer research and harness the extraordinary potential of Artificial Intelligence to fight this terrible disease.”

ThinkCareBelieve's article shows that in his other Press Conference this week, President Trump announced TrumpRx, a website to purchase prescription drugs at Most Favored Nation (MFN) prices at significant savings to the American people. There will be more announcements on this next week. Americans stand to benefit in several key ways: Trump Rx could spur similar deals with other pharma giants, fostering competition and driving down overall U.S. drug costs. Direct savings on Pfizer drugs like those for chronic conditions (e.g., cholesterol, diabetes) at up to 50% off retail prices, potentially saving billions annually for the 27 million uninsured and underinsured who struggle with out-of-pocket costs. Every state Medicaid program gains automatic access to these lower Pfizer prices.

The article has President Trump's historic address of 800 top-ranking generals and admirals this week. It was strong and worthy of the great leadership role POTUS has taken. He covered the state of the war being fought to preserve America's freedoms, our Constitution, and American culture. SecWar Pete Hegseth addressed them prior first telling them they have to be fit with a PT test twice a year, and clean-cut with no more beardos. He rallied against "woke" influences in the military and vowing a swift cultural overhaul to restore lethality and meritocracy. SecWar Hegseth announced the creation of the Gold Star Advisory Council giving Gold-Star Families direct input with the Pentagon. The Department of War is ramping up its efforts to protect America from terrorist threats. Major crime cleaning efforts are taking place in the cities of Memphis, Chicago, Portland, and more. Another narco-terrorist boat-load of drugs was hit by the U.S. Military this week while heading for the U.S., taking out enough drugs to kill 25 to 50 thousand people.

Major progress was made toward PEACE in the Middle East this week, and ThinkCareBelieve's article has the highlights. President Trump released the terms of the Peace Agreement with a White House visit with PM Netanyahu, and Peace Talks with nations of the Middle East have resulted in Hamas agreeing to release all hostages, alive and deceased. The Gaza Plan is extraordinary with Gaza being designated as a de-radicalized terror-free zone. Hamas has agreed to step 1 of the peace agreement, and that is a huge accomplishment for Peace. Thank you President Trump.

The article shows how overall confidence in President Trump remains strong. The economy attained another benchmark this week with the S&P 500 hitting 6700 for the first time ever. This milestone was driven by strong performances in tech and healthcare sectors, bolstered by optimism around corporate earnings and AI infrastructure spending, despite concerns over a government shutdown and tariff policies. DOGE terminated another 94 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $8.5 Billion, and The U.S. Treasury announced that a $1 Trump coin will be made to honor America's 250th birthday. That honor is well-deserved according to a new Political Poll of black voters, President Trump has a 54% approval rating. The U.S. Dept of Energy is set to return $13 Billion back to the American taxpayers and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon stated on October 3 that the economy remains "in pretty good shape" despite tariff pressures and a softening job market, with expectations for acceleration into 2026 driven by ongoing stimulus and robust tech spending on AI infrastructure.

More investigations took place this week with AG Pam Bondi saying that they are not stopping with the shut down and that everything is on the table, targets on law enforcement will not be tolerated and America WILL be protected now that the President signed the new strategy to counter domestic terrorism and organized political violence last week. Federal departments like the FBI are cutting ties with NGOs known for inciting violence with their dangerous rhetoric, and ThinkCareBelieve's article has the details.

In health, parents of children with autism who heard about last week's MAHA announcement on the potential benefit of treating autism symptoms with prescription Leucovorin, are reporting that their children are making dramatic improvement, which is making them ask why this was known from a study 10 years ago, but not made public. The article explains how Leucovorin addresses a folate (Vitamin B9) deficiency in the brain called cerebral folate deficiency (CFD), a condition where folate receptor autoantibodies block the transport of folate across the blood-brain barrier, leading to low brain folate levels despite normal blood levels.

The article stresses the importance of protecting children now more than ever with thousands of Americans canceling their Netflix accounts over their inappropriate content for all ages. We need legislation to stop networks from producing content that is grooming chilren- NO MORE feeding the tendencies of child predators or teaching children to drop their boundaries to prep them for predators to take advantage of them. So far, Netflix has reportedly lost $25 Billion in market value.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.