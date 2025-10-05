MandalaChain Presale Joins Global Crypto Presale Lists — Investor Buzz Rising





BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MandalaChain presale is gaining international interest due to its inclusion in the leading crypto presale listing. The step enhances its position within the blockchain ecosystem and propels the public sale.

$KPG Is Already 5.1% Sold — Are You Willing to Be the Investor Who Waited Too Long?

Mandalain is a native utility and governance token known as $KPG. It now appears on major world presale sites, and it creates the buzz more akin to Floki 2024 pivot. The pre-sale price is 0.027 per token. To date, it has raised $2.3 million, or 5.1 percent of the quantity on offer, and still has more than 94 percent remaining. Round 2 will come to an end in 14 days with 7 hours to participate. Such an international listing is an indication of MandalaChain being ready to attain mass market focus and is a sign of developmental confidence in the usefulness and worth of $KPG.

The Blockchain Governments Already Trust — Why Are You Still Watching From the Sidelines?

Mandala Chain is a Substrate-based Layer 1 blockchain. It is set to transform AI-enabled digital countries using modular, sovereign infrastructure. The new project has already taken root in the emerging markets beginning with Indonesia. More than ten high-value uses, including digital identity, supply chain, healthcare, and smart cities, are being facilitated by multiple government partnerships there, which are powered by KPG fuels, including governance, transaction fees, smart contract gas, staking, AI computation, and infrastructure licensing. This matches the utility of the token with a firm operational base.

Connecting Your Wallet Takes Seconds — So Why Risk Missing the Allocation Window?

Through the widget of the official site, investors can connect their wallets. They choose an allocation level and price of the token. Supported contributions are USDT, USDC, ETH, and others. A concise wallet direction and terminology guarantee an unhindered buy to those willing to invest in time of the next frenzy.

Early Investors in Avalanche Made 12,000% — Are You Ready to Miss That Again?

The $KPG token can provide an investor with early access to a blockchain that will continue to expand. It brings together solid infrastructure, government collaboration, and AI development. Those investors that were not able to jump in early such as with Avalanche or Fantom can have a second chance. Analysts expect a potential ROI that may be more than the 12,000 percent returns of previous breakout tokens. Move fast and get tokens at this presale before it takes off.

KPG is a transparent and audited company with numerous government alliances. These reasons highlight its validity and viability in the long term. Do not delay, become a part of the MandalaChain presale revolution and be on the frontline of the curve.

Investors Worldwide Are Taking Positions — Why Are You Still Waiting?

MandalaChain is trending in terms of being listed on international crypto presale platforms. The world is becoming more interested in investors. The $KPG token is picking up pace, with the presale ongoing and the public sale close at hand. This places MandalaChain in the position to leverage market demand.

Only 14 Days and 7 Hours Left — Are You Brave Enough to Risk Sitting Out?

As of now, the $KPG is listed on global presale sites, the coin is generating actual hype like those of the crypto booms of the past. It is priced at $0.027 per token. The pre-sale has already collected 2.3m. Approximately 5.1 percent of the tokens have been sold, so there is still 94.9 percent to be sold. Round 2 will expire on a date of 14 days and 7 hours, which leaves investors with a time constraint to join. This inclusion on the lists around the world highlights increased confidence in the ambitious use cases and ecosystem potential of $KPG.

Governments Are Already Deploying It — What Excuse Do You Have Left?

MandalaChain is a Substrate based Layer 1 blockchain. It aims at AI-driven digital countries that have sovereign modular infrastructure. In Indonesia, it has already launched over ten high-value, real-world applications such as digital identity, supply chain, healthcare, and smart cities, all powered by the utility and governance backbone of $KPG as the transaction fee, staking, smart contract, and AI implemented. Such a solid base facilitates sustainable growth and increasing use cases.

The Buy Process Is Frictionless — Will You Still Complain About Barriers?

To participate in the public sale of MandalaChain, investors should be able to connect their wallets through the widget on the official site. They will view levels of allocation and prices. Donations are made in USDT, USDC, ETH, and other accepted resources. Students should have assisted wallets and read terms thoroughly before investing money. This simplified system provides all buyers with access and security.

Solana Delivered 21,000% Gains — Will You Forgive Yourself for Ignoring KPG?

KPG is in a position to make huge profits as it is supported by robust infrastructure, various government collaborations, and AI-friendly utility. People who were not there during huge gains over the years such as the Solana 21,000% ROI or Polygon explosion can now have an opportunity to enter early. It is estimated that the KPG would yield returns higher than those in the past. Investors are advised to move promptly to make allocations before the presale fills up because the hype and momentum are still gaining.

KPG is audited and supported with reputed partners, which outline its competence and prospective. It is high time to invest, get your $KPG tokens and become a part of the revolutionary journey of MandalaChain before the price soars.

For more information about $KPG visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mandalachain.io/

Buy the presale : https://token.mandalachain.io/

Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/MandalaChain

Telegram:https://t.me/+9NtdP2VucUAyZDhk

Email:info@mandalachain.io



Contact details:

info@mandalachain.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MandalaChain. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

