Mandala Chain Presale Surpasses $2.3M as Analysts Flag $KPG as a Strong Polkadot Investment for 2026





DENPASAR, Indonesia, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandala Chain’s $KPG token presale has surpassed the $2.3 million fundraising milestone in Round 2, signaling growing investor confidence in the project’s Polkadot-based blockchain infrastructure. With over 30% of Round 2 tokens already sold at $0.027 each, analysts are highlighting Mandala Chain as one of the most promising projects in the Polkadot ecosystem heading into 2026. The strong early demand underscores both the momentum behind $KPG and the rising interest in scalable blockchain solutions.

KPG Presale Momentum in Round 2

The native token of Mandala Chain, $KPG, is in the second round of the presale now, and interest has not decreased since the sale started. $KPG is priced at $0.027 per token, and its organized release, along with well-defined tokenomics, has helped the project attract the attention of investors. In a relatively brief period, over 30 percent of Round 2 tokens have already been sold. Mandala Chain has already raised $2.3M from prominent VCs and notable investors. This is an important milestone that highlights the good initial performance of the project and indicates growing expectations for its uptake in the Polkadot network.

SOURCE: X

The high sales indicate that it is not just investors who are interested, but also the confidence that Mandala Chain has in enhancing scalable blockchain solutions and localized digital infrastructure. The speed with which investors react to the presale stage indicates that Round 2 can reach completion quickly after Round 1.

Round 1: Rapid Victory Builds Confidence

Round 1, which preceded Round 2, sold 4 million $KPG tokens in less than 48 hours, an impressive start that established the direction of the project. This initial stage indicated the richness of the Mandala Chain community and its capability to attract organic interest without excessive market hype. The rapid development of Round 1 created a sense of urgency among potential participants, especially as the current stage progresses toward completion.

The transition from Round 1 to Round 2 at the new price of $0.027 is an organized presale strategy. It also enables early adopters to benefit from first-round pricing while remaining accessible to new entrants before market listing.

Mandala Chain Vision and Polkadot Advantage

Mandala Chain, which is based on the Polkadot parachain architecture, aims to improve interoperability, efficiency, and reliability of blockchain technology for businesses and consumers. Its architecture focuses on usability, deployment, and network integration, aligning with the overall objectives of the Polkadot ecosystem. Analysts have noted Mandala Chain as a project that can lead to real-world blockchain applications in both developing and advanced economies.

Mandala Chain is establishing conditions for safe and efficient data exchange in a decentralized digital environment using Polkadot scalability and cross-chain opportunities. The infrastructure offers potential long-term growth for institutions seeking blockchain-supported solutions in identity verification, payments, and smart contract execution.

Same Potential, Second Chance

As Round 2 progresses and more tokens are sold, individuals who missed the first wave now face a critical decision point. This increased involvement suggests that the presale could reach capacity sooner than planned. The steady demand, including raising $2.3M, indicates a consistent interest curve rather than short-term hype.

Although investors usually aim to be among the first to enter an ecosystem token with strong prospects, Mandala Chain’s gradual development reflects a disciplined approach. The response to this presale demonstrates trust in tokenomics and the long-term value proposition of $KPG in the emerging Polkadot digital landscape.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Analysts highlight $KPG as one of the best investments in Polkadot as 2026 nears. The implementation of Mandala Chain , including presale organization, initial funding success, and technical orientation, supports its recognition as a reputable player in Web3 growth. The initial wave of participants will have the opportunity to join wider exchange integrations in the current stage.

Round 2 remains accessible at $0.027 per $KPG, but only 11 days remain in the presale. Having raised $2.3M, the ongoing round is a strong indicator of confidence in Mandala Chain’s potential for the next stage of Polkadot development.

For more information about $KPG visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mandalachain.io/

Buy the presale: https://token.mandalachain.io/

Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/MandalaChain

Telegram: https://t.me/+9NtdP2VucUAyZDhk

Email: info@mandalachain.io



