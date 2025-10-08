MandalaChain Presale Could Be the Bridge Between Traditional Enterprises and Web3

DENPESAR, Indonesia, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The main token of the Mandala Chain ecosystem is KPG, which is gaining momentum. At $0.027 per presale token, Mandala Chain has already raised $2.3 million dollars from prominent VCs and notable investors. This development demonstrates increasing attention to the ambition of Mandala Chain to connect traditional business to Web3.

$KPG Token Grabs Investor Attention

Pricing and sales for $KPG are high in the presale. Investors are gradually purchasing in as they become more confident in the growing blockchain economy, with tokens sold. This involvement indicates that $KPG is an essential digital asset in the broader Mandala Chain platform.

Mandala Chain: The Bridge Between Enterprises and Web3

Mandala Chain aims to form the connection between conventional industries and decentralized blockchains. It provides sovereign blockchain networks, which offer a platform upon which nations, businesses, and individuals can engage with one another online with greater control and safety. This is why Mandala Chain is a key driver toward Web3.

Round 2 of Mandala Chain Presale Progress

Round 2 of the presale continues the project's success. $KPG tokens priced at $0.027 each have already been sold, raising $2.3 million USD. Over 30 percent of the Round 2 tokens have been sold, with less than 70% remaining. This demonstrates high demand and growing confidence in the future of the Mandala Chain. Please note: Bitcoin is trading at $121,912, and the presale has 11 days remaining.

The Vision: Building Digital Nation Infrastructure

Mandala Chain seeks to create the infrastructure for digital nations. It aims to enable sovereign blockchains to coexist and communicate with one another, building a connected digital economy. With this groundwork in place, Mandala Chain will enable businesses and governments to utilize blockchain without losing control or security.

Building a network of sovereign blockchains collaborating to propel new digital economies is not about a single chain taking over the world, but about creating a sustainable future. Mandala Chain makes this concept a reality through a scalable four-layer stack: Core Mandala Chain, Sovereign Chain Framework, Mandala ID, and Mandala AI.

The market has recognized the value of Mandala Chain’s infrastructure approach, which connects traditional business and Web3 through four live implementations—IDCHAIN, West Java blockchain infrastructure, Kraflab IP Protection, and DJOIN Network. The platform has been secured and audited for presale integrity.

