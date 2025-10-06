Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from September 30 to October 3, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from September 30 to October 3, 2025

Saint-Cloud, October 6, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from September 30 to October 3, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/30/2025 FR0012435121 6,882 23.7078 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 09/30/2025 FR0012435121 2,815 23.7093 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/01/2025 FR0012435121 24,045 24.2368 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/01/2025 FR0012435121 1,319 24.1891 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/01/2025 FR0012435121 2,492 24.1945 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/01/2025 FR0012435121 1,568 24.1902 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/02/2025 FR0012435121 3,910 24.4817 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/02/2025 FR0012435121 959 24.4757 CEUX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 10/03/2025 FR0012435121 2,191 24.6971 XPAR Total 46,181 24.1681



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

