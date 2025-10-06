Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
6 October 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:3 October 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:59,688
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):482.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):490.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):488.293861

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,995,130 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,935,300 have voting rights and 1,412,503 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE488.29386159,688

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
653482.5008:09:27LSE  
48482.5008:43:35LSE  
229486.0008:56:09LSE  
280486.0008:56:09LSE  
236485.0008:58:14LSE  
170485.0008:58:14LSE  
874485.0009:04:19LSE  
236485.0009:04:19LSE  
236485.0009:04:19LSE  
192485.0009:04:35LSE  
236485.0009:04:35LSE  
1,105485.0009:04:35LSE  
236485.0009:04:35LSE  
544485.0009:04:43LSE  
236485.0009:04:43LSE  
236485.0009:04:43LSE  
190485.0009:04:43LSE  
3,644485.0009:04:43LSE  
54485.0009:04:43LSE  
236485.0009:06:10LSE  
47486.5009:15:08LSE  
236486.5009:15:08LSE  
376486.5009:17:20LSE  
236486.5009:21:34LSE  
100488.5009:22:02LSE  
569488.5009:22:02LSE  
129488.5009:22:02LSE  
708489.0009:22:15LSE  
236489.0009:22:15LSE  
7489.0009:22:15LSE  
229489.0009:22:15LSE  
236489.0009:22:15LSE  
105489.0009:22:15LSE  
4489.0009:22:15LSE  
11489.0009:22:15LSE  
285489.5009:22:35LSE  
56489.5009:22:35LSE  
129490.0009:22:49LSE  
641490.0009:22:49LSE  
328490.0009:22:49LSE  
386490.0009:23:05LSE  
822490.0009:23:05LSE  
236490.0009:23:05LSE  
236490.0009:28:32LSE  
1,086490.0009:28:32LSE  
236490.0009:28:32LSE  
210490.0009:28:32LSE  
872490.0009:28:32LSE  
236490.0009:28:32LSE  
236490.0009:28:32LSE  
236490.0009:28:32LSE  
236490.0009:28:32LSE  
236490.0009:28:32LSE  
236490.0009:28:32LSE  
215490.0009:29:11LSE  
236490.0009:29:11LSE  
902490.0009:29:11LSE  
236490.0009:29:11LSE  
236490.0009:30:37LSE  
713490.0009:30:37LSE  
236490.0009:30:37LSE  
553490.0009:30:37LSE  
236490.0009:30:37LSE  
236490.0009:30:37LSE  
236490.0009:30:37LSE  
236490.0009:30:37LSE  
236490.0009:30:37LSE  
158490.0009:30:37LSE  
78490.0009:30:37LSE  
83490.0009:30:37LSE  
134490.0009:30:37LSE  
19490.0009:30:37LSE  
236489.5009:30:40LSE  
236489.5009:30:40LSE  
236489.5009:30:40LSE  
236489.5009:30:45LSE  
194489.5009:30:45LSE  
236489.5009:31:46LSE  
143489.5009:31:46LSE  
297489.5009:31:46LSE  
236489.5009:31:46LSE  
236489.5009:31:46LSE  
236489.5009:31:46LSE  
236489.5009:31:46LSE  
236489.5009:31:46LSE  
236489.5009:31:46LSE  
236489.5009:31:46LSE  
236489.5009:31:46LSE  
236489.5009:31:46LSE  
236489.5009:31:46LSE  
236489.5009:31:49LSE  
236489.5009:31:49LSE  
236489.5009:32:31LSE  
211489.5009:32:31LSE  
57489.5009:32:31LSE  
189489.5009:32:31LSE  
116489.5009:32:37LSE  
181487.5009:37:05LSE  
193487.5009:53:59LSE  
181488.0010:10:33LSE  
212488.0010:10:33LSE  
270488.5010:14:17LSE  
267489.0010:16:32LSE  
577489.5010:17:49LSE  
395489.5010:17:49LSE  
200489.0010:21:53LSE  
36488.0010:46:45LSE  
181489.0010:54:12LSE  
186489.0011:20:03LSE  
229489.0011:20:03LSE  
556489.0011:22:04LSE  
242488.5011:26:25LSE  
21488.5011:31:03LSE  
160489.0011:33:07LSE  
344489.0011:39:57LSE  
367489.0011:42:15LSE  
185489.0011:44:43LSE  
24489.0011:49:21LSE  
210489.0011:51:27LSE  
104489.0011:53:48LSE  
161489.0011:56:07LSE  
196489.0011:58:22LSE  
177489.0012:03:00LSE  
181489.0012:16:33LSE  
127489.0012:16:33LSE  
15489.0012:16:33LSE  
352489.0012:18:32LSE  
393489.0012:20:41LSE  
109489.0012:23:52LSE  
277488.0012:29:10LSE  
202488.5012:38:13LSE  
192488.5012:38:13LSE  
228488.5012:39:25LSE  
187488.5012:39:25LSE  
163488.0012:39:37LSE  
840488.0012:42:07LSE  
100487.5012:56:41LSE  
351487.5012:59:16LSE  
15487.5012:59:16LSE  
223487.5013:01:23LSE  
79487.5013:03:57LSE  
1,386488.0013:08:12LSE  
777488.0013:08:12LSE  
101487.5013:08:58LSE  
182487.0013:13:17LSE  
170487.0013:13:17LSE  
258486.5013:21:30LSE  
6487.5013:36:07LSE  
347487.5013:38:30LSE  
373487.5013:40:33LSE  
403488.0013:42:41LSE  
161488.0013:45:07LSE  
203488.0013:45:07LSE  
19487.5014:03:56LSE  
115487.0014:07:17LSE  
60488.0014:22:20LSE  
77488.0014:22:20LSE  
408489.0014:50:36LSE  
54489.0015:00:01LSE  
90489.5015:01:44LSE  
300489.5015:01:44LSE  
181489.0015:07:43LSE  
90489.0015:09:44LSE  
31489.0015:09:45LSE  
1,463489.0015:09:45LSE  
101489.0015:09:46LSE  
1,608489.0015:18:23LSE  
1,622489.0015:18:23LSE  
1,622488.5015:20:31LSE  
1,500488.5015:20:31LSE  
115488.5015:20:31LSE  
75487.5015:22:34LSE  
88488.0015:23:58LSE  
357488.0015:24:56LSE  
41488.5015:26:41LSE  
57488.5015:26:41LSE  
138488.0015:30:37LSE  
138488.0015:31:55LSE  
493488.0015:32:52LSE  
17488.0015:32:52LSE  
227488.0015:37:15LSE  
194488.0015:37:15LSE  
382488.5015:58:42LSE  
402488.5015:58:42LSE  
116488.5015:58:42LSE  
374488.5015:58:42LSE  
676488.5015:58:42LSE  
32488.5016:03:13LSE  
16489.5016:07:14LSE  
158489.5016:07:14LSE  
56489.5016:07:14LSE  
68489.5016:07:14LSE  
240489.5016:07:14LSE  
73489.5016:08:00LSE  
73489.5016:08:00LSE  
124489.5016:08:18LSE  
35489.5016:08:19LSE  
35489.5016:08:19LSE  
104489.5016:08:21LSE  
473489.0016:15:33LSE  
118489.0016:19:41LSE  
123489.0016:25:16LSE  
       

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

