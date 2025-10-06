LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

6 October 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 3 October 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 59,688 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 482.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 490.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 488.293861

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,995,130 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,935,300 have voting rights and 1,412,503 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 488.293861 59,688

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 653 482.50 08:09:27 LSE 48 482.50 08:43:35 LSE 229 486.00 08:56:09 LSE 280 486.00 08:56:09 LSE 236 485.00 08:58:14 LSE 170 485.00 08:58:14 LSE 874 485.00 09:04:19 LSE 236 485.00 09:04:19 LSE 236 485.00 09:04:19 LSE 192 485.00 09:04:35 LSE 236 485.00 09:04:35 LSE 1,105 485.00 09:04:35 LSE 236 485.00 09:04:35 LSE 544 485.00 09:04:43 LSE 236 485.00 09:04:43 LSE 236 485.00 09:04:43 LSE 190 485.00 09:04:43 LSE 3,644 485.00 09:04:43 LSE 54 485.00 09:04:43 LSE 236 485.00 09:06:10 LSE 47 486.50 09:15:08 LSE 236 486.50 09:15:08 LSE 376 486.50 09:17:20 LSE 236 486.50 09:21:34 LSE 100 488.50 09:22:02 LSE 569 488.50 09:22:02 LSE 129 488.50 09:22:02 LSE 708 489.00 09:22:15 LSE 236 489.00 09:22:15 LSE 7 489.00 09:22:15 LSE 229 489.00 09:22:15 LSE 236 489.00 09:22:15 LSE 105 489.00 09:22:15 LSE 4 489.00 09:22:15 LSE 11 489.00 09:22:15 LSE 285 489.50 09:22:35 LSE 56 489.50 09:22:35 LSE 129 490.00 09:22:49 LSE 641 490.00 09:22:49 LSE 328 490.00 09:22:49 LSE 386 490.00 09:23:05 LSE 822 490.00 09:23:05 LSE 236 490.00 09:23:05 LSE 236 490.00 09:28:32 LSE 1,086 490.00 09:28:32 LSE 236 490.00 09:28:32 LSE 210 490.00 09:28:32 LSE 872 490.00 09:28:32 LSE 236 490.00 09:28:32 LSE 236 490.00 09:28:32 LSE 236 490.00 09:28:32 LSE 236 490.00 09:28:32 LSE 236 490.00 09:28:32 LSE 236 490.00 09:28:32 LSE 215 490.00 09:29:11 LSE 236 490.00 09:29:11 LSE 902 490.00 09:29:11 LSE 236 490.00 09:29:11 LSE 236 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 713 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 236 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 553 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 236 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 236 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 236 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 236 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 236 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 158 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 78 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 83 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 134 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 19 490.00 09:30:37 LSE 236 489.50 09:30:40 LSE 236 489.50 09:30:40 LSE 236 489.50 09:30:40 LSE 236 489.50 09:30:45 LSE 194 489.50 09:30:45 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 143 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 297 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:46 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:49 LSE 236 489.50 09:31:49 LSE 236 489.50 09:32:31 LSE 211 489.50 09:32:31 LSE 57 489.50 09:32:31 LSE 189 489.50 09:32:31 LSE 116 489.50 09:32:37 LSE 181 487.50 09:37:05 LSE 193 487.50 09:53:59 LSE 181 488.00 10:10:33 LSE 212 488.00 10:10:33 LSE 270 488.50 10:14:17 LSE 267 489.00 10:16:32 LSE 577 489.50 10:17:49 LSE 395 489.50 10:17:49 LSE 200 489.00 10:21:53 LSE 36 488.00 10:46:45 LSE 181 489.00 10:54:12 LSE 186 489.00 11:20:03 LSE 229 489.00 11:20:03 LSE 556 489.00 11:22:04 LSE 242 488.50 11:26:25 LSE 21 488.50 11:31:03 LSE 160 489.00 11:33:07 LSE 344 489.00 11:39:57 LSE 367 489.00 11:42:15 LSE 185 489.00 11:44:43 LSE 24 489.00 11:49:21 LSE 210 489.00 11:51:27 LSE 104 489.00 11:53:48 LSE 161 489.00 11:56:07 LSE 196 489.00 11:58:22 LSE 177 489.00 12:03:00 LSE 181 489.00 12:16:33 LSE 127 489.00 12:16:33 LSE 15 489.00 12:16:33 LSE 352 489.00 12:18:32 LSE 393 489.00 12:20:41 LSE 109 489.00 12:23:52 LSE 277 488.00 12:29:10 LSE 202 488.50 12:38:13 LSE 192 488.50 12:38:13 LSE 228 488.50 12:39:25 LSE 187 488.50 12:39:25 LSE 163 488.00 12:39:37 LSE 840 488.00 12:42:07 LSE 100 487.50 12:56:41 LSE 351 487.50 12:59:16 LSE 15 487.50 12:59:16 LSE 223 487.50 13:01:23 LSE 79 487.50 13:03:57 LSE 1,386 488.00 13:08:12 LSE 777 488.00 13:08:12 LSE 101 487.50 13:08:58 LSE 182 487.00 13:13:17 LSE 170 487.00 13:13:17 LSE 258 486.50 13:21:30 LSE 6 487.50 13:36:07 LSE 347 487.50 13:38:30 LSE 373 487.50 13:40:33 LSE 403 488.00 13:42:41 LSE 161 488.00 13:45:07 LSE 203 488.00 13:45:07 LSE 19 487.50 14:03:56 LSE 115 487.00 14:07:17 LSE 60 488.00 14:22:20 LSE 77 488.00 14:22:20 LSE 408 489.00 14:50:36 LSE 54 489.00 15:00:01 LSE 90 489.50 15:01:44 LSE 300 489.50 15:01:44 LSE 181 489.00 15:07:43 LSE 90 489.00 15:09:44 LSE 31 489.00 15:09:45 LSE 1,463 489.00 15:09:45 LSE 101 489.00 15:09:46 LSE 1,608 489.00 15:18:23 LSE 1,622 489.00 15:18:23 LSE 1,622 488.50 15:20:31 LSE 1,500 488.50 15:20:31 LSE 115 488.50 15:20:31 LSE 75 487.50 15:22:34 LSE 88 488.00 15:23:58 LSE 357 488.00 15:24:56 LSE 41 488.50 15:26:41 LSE 57 488.50 15:26:41 LSE 138 488.00 15:30:37 LSE 138 488.00 15:31:55 LSE 493 488.00 15:32:52 LSE 17 488.00 15:32:52 LSE 227 488.00 15:37:15 LSE 194 488.00 15:37:15 LSE 382 488.50 15:58:42 LSE 402 488.50 15:58:42 LSE 116 488.50 15:58:42 LSE 374 488.50 15:58:42 LSE 676 488.50 15:58:42 LSE 32 488.50 16:03:13 LSE 16 489.50 16:07:14 LSE 158 489.50 16:07:14 LSE 56 489.50 16:07:14 LSE 68 489.50 16:07:14 LSE 240 489.50 16:07:14 LSE 73 489.50 16:08:00 LSE 73 489.50 16:08:00 LSE 124 489.50 16:08:18 LSE 35 489.50 16:08:19 LSE 35 489.50 16:08:19 LSE 104 489.50 16:08:21 LSE 473 489.00 16:15:33 LSE 118 489.00 16:19:41 LSE 123 489.00 16:25:16 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu



Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



