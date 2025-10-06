Advantest to Showcase Latest Test Solutions at SEMICON West 2025 in Phoenix, Ariz.

TOKYO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest semiconductor test solutions at SEMICON West 2025, which will be held from Oct. 7-9 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technologies for applications, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC), 6G, automotive and memory.

Additionally, the company is a proud sponsor of this year’s Test Vision Symposium and Workforce Development program and will continue its participation in SEMI’s Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) as one of the founding members.

Product and Solution Highlights

Advantest’s product showcase will be located at booth #1029, featuring the company’s comprehensive portfolio of test solutions that address industry challenges in the era of complexity, including:

Presentations

In addition to its product display, Advantest will participate in this year’s Test Vision Symposium from Oct. 8-9. Advantest will deliver multiple presentations on a myriad of relevant topics, including advanced packaging, data analytics, the utilization of AI/ML in test, co-packaged optics and silicon photonics. Please refer to the session program for more details.

Social Media

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

