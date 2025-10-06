Advantest to Showcase Latest Test Solutions at SEMICON West 2025 in Phoenix, Ariz.

TOKYO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest semiconductor test solutions at SEMICON West 2025, which will be held from Oct. 7-9 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technologies for applications, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC), 6G, automotive and memory.
Additionally, the company is a proud sponsor of this year’s Test Vision Symposium and Workforce Development program and will continue its participation in SEMI’s Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) as one of the founding members.
Product and Solution Highlights
Advantest’s product showcase will be located at booth #1029, featuring the company’s comprehensive portfolio of test solutions that address industry challenges in the era of complexity, including:
- AI/HPC device test solutions, including the V93000 EXA Scale SoC test system, the HA1200 die-level handler with unique active thermal control technology, and the T5801 Ultra-High-Speed DRAM test system, engineered to support the latest advancements in high-speed memory technologies – including GDDR7, LPDDR6, and DDR6.
- SiConic™, a scalable solution for automated silicon validation. Designed to address the increasing complexity of advanced systems-on-chip (SoCs), SiConic enables design verification (DV) and silicon validation (SV) engineers to achieve faster sign-off with unparalleled reliability, efficiency and collaboration.
- Advantest’s System-Level Test platforms that achieve cost-effective structural test coverage (SCAN, MBIST, LBIST, etc.) over functional high-speed IO interface with a wide range of Active Thermal Control options, including the new 7038 Single Test Rack (STR) that offers system-level and burn-in solutions at a lower cost and smaller footprint ideal for devices with higher power and larger package sizes.
- Extending the V93000 test system’s capabilities to support high-volume production of silicon photonics and co-packaged optics devices via a partnership with FormFactor.
- ACS Real-Time Data Infrastructure (ACS RTDI™), a solution platform that automates the process of converting insights into actionable production steps within the same test insertion in milliseconds, optimizing yield, improving quality and reducing time to market.
- CREA’s power semiconductor test equipment for a wide variety of power devices, including SiC and GaN power testing on wafer, single-die, substrate, PKG, and module, typically used in industrial and automotive applications.
- T2000 SoC test systems with Rapid Development Kit (RDK) for all SoCs, including automotive and power analog, and IP Engine 4A test solutions for the fastest image processing to reduce CIS testing time and costs.
Presentations
In addition to its product display, Advantest will participate in this year’s Test Vision Symposium from Oct. 8-9. Advantest will deliver multiple presentations on a myriad of relevant topics, including advanced packaging, data analytics, the utilization of AI/ML in test, co-packaged optics and silicon photonics. Please refer to the session program for more details.
About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.
