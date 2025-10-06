Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 29 September 2025 – 03 October 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 40

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 27,632,778 16.64 459,709,354 29 September 2025 170,000 17.97 3,054,900 30 September 2025 180,000 17.81 3,205,800 01 October 2025 180,000 17.73 3,191,400 02 October 2025 180,000 17.34 3,121,200 03 October 2025 190,000 17.24 3,275,600 Total, week number 40 900,000 17.62 15,848,900 Accumulated under the program 28,532,778 16.67 475,558,254

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 32,778,474 own shares corresponding to 2.26 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

