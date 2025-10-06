Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 29 September 2025 – 03 October 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 40
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|27,632,778
|16.64
|459,709,354
|29 September 2025
|170,000
|17.97
|3,054,900
|30 September 2025
|180,000
|17.81
|3,205,800
|01 October 2025
|180,000
|17.73
|3,191,400
|02 October 2025
|180,000
|17.34
|3,121,200
|03 October 2025
|190,000
|17.24
|3,275,600
|Total, week number 40
|900,000
|17.62
|15,848,900
|Accumulated under the program
|28,532,778
|16.67
|475,558,254
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 32,778,474 own shares corresponding to 2.26 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
