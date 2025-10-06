Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 29 September 2025 – 03 October 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 40

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement27,632,778 16.64459,709,354
29 September 2025 170,000 17.97 3,054,900
30 September 2025 180,000 17.81 3,205,800
01 October 2025 180,000 17.73 3,191,400
02 October 2025 180,000 17.34 3,121,200
03 October 2025 190,000 17.24 3,275,600
Total, week number 40900,00017.6215,848,900
Accumulated under the program 28,532,778 16.67 475,558,254

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 32,778,474 own shares corresponding to 2.26 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

