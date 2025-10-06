Toobit Crowns Top Demo Traders of Lead Trader Challenge 2025, Starts Funded Trading Stage

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the conclusion of the Demo Trading Stage for its flagship Lead Trader Challenge, with 100 top-performing traders advancing to compete for a share of the $1,000,000 Funded Account prize pool.

The Demo Trading Stage, which ran over a 10-day period from September 24 to October 4, saw traders showcase their skills using 10,000 USDT in simulated funds.

The top qualifying traders was led by morteza azarpendar12, who secured the top spot with a score of 26400.93, achieving a 31.01% ROI and a 100.00% win rate. Other top performers include batrider and Lucky Man, with the former achieving a low maximum drawdown of just 2.88%.

The competition now shifts focus to the Funded Trading Stage, which is officially underway and runs through November 14. Only the top 100 traders who successfully met all performance criteria from the Demo Stage have qualified for this next phase.

"The level of talent and strategic trading displayed during the Demo Trading Stage was remarkable and truly sets the tone for the Funded Trading Stage," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "We’re excited to see these qualified traders compete for the million-dollar funded capital pool."

Qualified traders will receive initial phased funding of 500 USDT and have the potential to unlock up to 10,000 USDT in Funded Capital by meeting performance milestones across four 10-day Booster stages.

Successful traders in the Funded Trading Stage will also secure dual rewards: up to a 70% profit-sharing from their trades and up to a 20% profit share from their followers on Toobit’s leading copy trading platform. Non-qualifying participants are still eligible to claim a participation bonus from the 100,000 USDT pool.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4eb4822-4592-4313-9237-960aa9f00a28

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79e0b224-a912-4dc9-b77b-ae7373722887