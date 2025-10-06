Festi hf.: Buyback program week 40

In week 40 2025, Festi purchased in total 160,000 own shares for total amount of 48,740,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
4029.9.202513:52:5750.00030615.300.000
4030.9.202513:31:5850.00030415.200.000
   401.10.202511:57:0030.0003049.120.000
402.10.202512:44:4330.0003049.120.000
   160.000 48.740.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,306,226 own shares or 0.74% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,220,000 own shares for 667,500,000 ISK and holds today 2,466,226 own shares or 0.79% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


