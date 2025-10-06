Festi hf.: Buyback program week 40

In week 40 2025, Festi purchased in total 160,000 own shares for total amount of 48,740,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 40 29.9.2025 13:52:57 50.000 306 15.300.000 40 30.9.2025 13:31:58 50.000 304 15.200.000 40 1.10.2025 11:57:00 30.000 304 9.120.000 40 2.10.2025 12:44:43 30.000 304 9.120.000 160.000 48.740.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,306,226 own shares or 0.74% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,220,000 own shares for 667,500,000 ISK and holds today 2,466,226 own shares or 0.79% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).