Wrap Launches Data Partnership With Le Sueur Police Department to Study Non-Lethal Force and Pre-Escalation Tactics

MIAMI, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) ("Wrap" or the "Company"), a global leader in innovative public safety and counter-drone solutions, today announced a two-year WrapReady partnership with the Le Sueur Police Department in Minnesota.

Under the agreement, Le Sueur officers are expected to fully deploy BolaWrap® 150 devices and WrapTactics™, supported by Wrap's new subscription-based training platform and a structured research initiative. The partnership, with its focus on line-of-duty injuries, use-of-force metrics, and operational costs, is expected to provide measurable insights into how BolaWrap pre-escalation tools and training can reduce risks to officers, improve safety for community members, and strengthen agency performance.

Le Sueur, a city of just over 4,000 residents situated between Mankato and the Twin Cities, is served by a police department with a reputation for community engagement and regional collaboration. By joining WrapReady, the department becomes one of a growing number of agencies nationwide that contribute to the evidence-based evaluation of new public safety technology.

"Our department is committed to proactive community policing and officer safety," said Chief of Police Pilar Stier of the Le Sueur Police Department. "Participating in this study with WrapReady allows us to both serve our residents with innovative tools and contribute to national knowledge on what works best in the field."

As part of the program, the Le Sueur Police Department made an investment in acquiring BolaWrap® 150 devices, cassettes, and instructor training, ensuring officers are equipped with both the necessary hardware and education to integrate the tool into their daily operations.

"We believe partnerships like this are critical to advancing our mission of safer policing outcomes," said Jared Novick, President of Wrap. "By working closely with the Le Sueur Police Department, we expect to generate valuable data that demonstrates how pre-escalation technology and training can reduce injuries, lower costs, and ultimately improve community trust."

Why This Matters:

WrapReady is designed to collect real-world data that informs the future of policing practices.

The Company believes Le Sueur's adoption of BolaWrap® 150 devices and WrapTactics™ training reflects continued agency demand for integrated hardware and education packages.

The Company believes the program underscores Wrap's growth strategy of expanding adoption, generating outcome-based data, and demonstrating stockholder value through evidence-driven results.



The Company believes the collaboration between Wrap and the Le Sueur Police Department reflects a growing recognition among law enforcement agencies that innovative, data-driven tools are essential for modern policing. As more departments join WrapReady, the Company intends to build a robust foundation of evidence to showcase the effectiveness of BolaWrap® and WrapTactics™ in reducing risks, improving community relations, and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

