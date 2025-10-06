Gogo announces first Gogo Galileo FDX STC as ALOFT AeroArchitects receives approval covering Boeing Business Jet BBJ737-series aircraft.

Broomfield, CO., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) is pleased to confirm that the first Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the Gogo Galileo FDX terminal has been issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Generated by ALOFT AeroArchitects, the inaugural certificate covers Boeing 737NG-based BBJ (Boeing Business Jets) 1 and BBJ2, and BBJ MAX models, and can be modified to support subsequent Boeing BBJ 737 STC variants. Gogo worked closely alongside the ALOFT engineering team to develop the STC. An initial Gogo Galileo FDX installation has already been completed on an undisclosed customer’s Boeing BBJ 737-700IGW that was previously without connectivity.

Complementing the advanced technology terminal, Gogo’s FlightDeck® Freedom (FDF), datalink service has also been activated to support crew operations. FDF supports trip planning, flight tracking, automated real-time weather information, geo-notifications, security events, and other critical flight path data for improved situational awareness, enhancing operational efficiencies.

“We are extremely pleased to confirm this approval. This first FDX STC marks another major milestone as we strive to deliver multi-orbit, multi-band connectivity for all types of aircraft. We’re even more proud that the customer has trusted Gogo to be its first connectivity provider and flight deck datalink service,” says Chris Moore, CEO, Gogo. “It clearly demonstrates that Gogo is still the only company that can fulfill every aspect of an aircraft’s operational nose-to-tail connectivity needs from a single resource.”

Leveraging the full potential of the Eutelsat OneWeb low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, the FDX terminal supports global, high-speed broadband with up to 195Mbps download and 32Mbps upload speeds throughout the cabin. The Gogo Galileo FDX terminal is purpose-built for business aviation and optimised for super-midsize, long-range and executive airliner aircraft types. The terminal allows multiple passengers using multiple devices to simultaneously enjoy an at-home digital experience at altitude for improved productivity, enhanced entertainment, and increased data speeds.

“Our customer needed to equip secure, global connectivity, and as a first-time user, knew that the technology would be supported wherever they flew. The Gogo Galileo FDX terminal meets those needs, and was also, despite being our first install, straightforward to fit,” says Scott Meyer, CEO, ALOFT. “We’re dedicated to ensuring our customers get the right solution for their needs, and in this instance, we not only did that, but also succeeded in generating the very first Gogo Galileo FDX STC. It’s a great achievement and we’re looking forward to working on more installs.”

The second variant in the Gogo Galileo portfolio is now available to support the some 200 Boeing BBJ 737s in the global fleet that regularly fly international legs. Comprising just two line-replaceable units (LRUs), the full-duplex FDX, flat-panel, electronically steered antenna (ESA), and either an SDR Gateway or AVANCE router platform, installation is minimally invasive, resulting in reduced downtime. The software-driven architecture is future-proofed and optimized for rapid switching between satellites, as required to deliver uninterrupted broadband service. Subsequent approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency, EASA, is expected to follow later in 2025.



Please visit the Gogo Galileo STC status page to view the full list of STCs currently being generated.

Photo Caption: ALOFT AeroArchitects granted STC for Gogo Galileo FDX terminal for Boeing 737NG-based BBJ1 and BBJ2, and BBJ MAX models.

__________________________________________________________________________

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large, heavy jets, and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground technology with high-speed satellite networks to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation, and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.





