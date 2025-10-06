American Witch Cassidy Jones Faces Love and Dark Forces in Scotland

Charleston, SC, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In The Witch of White Bay Cove, Cassidy Jones, an American witch, enjoys a peaceful life in Ardentinny, Scotland. She runs a quaint coffee shop and resides in a picturesque cottage by Loch Long with her aloof gray cat, Maggie. Cassidy's magical abilities, influenced by the moon's phases, help her maintain a delicate balance between her mystical powers and everyday life—until one transformative night changes everything. Under the full moon, she encounters Steaphan Wallace, a captivating land developer whose magnetic presence draws her in. Their age difference and contrasting lifestyles do not hinder the intense connection that ignites between them, leading to a passionate romance that feels destined.



However, love brings unforeseen challenges. As Cassidy opens her heart to Steaphan, she inadvertently invites danger into their lives. A dark force emerges, intent on tearing them apart and threatening their very existence. With the unwavering support of her friends, Fiona and Edmund, Cassidy must confront the complexities of love, delve into ancient secrets, and face the looming darkness that seeks to disrupt her world.



The Witch of White Bay Cove is rich in sensuality, suspense, and humor, weaving a mesmerizing tale of love, magic, and destiny against the enchanting backdrop of the Scottish Highlands. This captivating narrative explores the intricate dance between passion and peril, leaving readers spellbound until the final page.



C. M. Howell structures the narrative to highlight the delicate interplay between passion and peril, ensuring readers are captivated at every turn. What secrets lie beneath the surface of Cassidy's idyllic life, and how will they shape her destiny?



The Witch of White Bay Cove is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: Carla Howell-Writer

Instagram: The Happy Book Maker

About the Author: C. M. Howell is a graduate of The Colorado Institute of Art and a professional interior designer, artist, and writer. She shares her creative journey on her YouTube channel, The Happy Book Maker. Residing in Colorado, C. M. is a proud mother of grown-up twin sons and a devoted cat mom. Her latest book, The Witch of White Bay Cove, offers a captivating blend of romance, fantasy, and intrigue, appealing to women of all ages. Perfect for a cozy read on a rainy day, her writing invites readers to escape with a warm drink in hand and enjoy a delightful adventure.

Media Contact: Thehappybookmaker@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, C. M. Howell

Attachment