Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 40 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 26 September 2025139,800597.6183,545,545  
Monday, 29 September 20251,400592.32829,248  
Tuesday, 30 September 20251,400589.67825,538  
Wednesday, 1 October 20251,400593.01830,214  
Thursday, 2 October 20251,400595.75834,050  
Friday, 3 October 20251,200592.20710,640  
In the period 29 September 2025 - 3 October 20256,800592.604,029,690  
Accumulated until 3 October 2025146,600597.3887,575,235  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,188,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.75% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

