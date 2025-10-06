Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 40 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 26 September 2025 139,800 597.61 83,545,545 Monday, 29 September 2025 1,400 592.32 829,248 Tuesday, 30 September 2025 1,400 589.67 825,538 Wednesday, 1 October 2025 1,400 593.01 830,214 Thursday, 2 October 2025 1,400 595.75 834,050 Friday, 3 October 2025 1,200 592.20 710,640 In the period 29 September 2025 - 3 October 2025 6,800 592.60 4,029,690 Accumulated until 3 October 2025 146,600 597.38 87,575,235 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,188,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.75% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments