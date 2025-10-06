Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 40 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 26 September 2025
|139,800
|597.61
|83,545,545
|Monday, 29 September 2025
|1,400
|592.32
|829,248
|Tuesday, 30 September 2025
|1,400
|589.67
|825,538
|Wednesday, 1 October 2025
|1,400
|593.01
|830,214
|Thursday, 2 October 2025
|1,400
|595.75
|834,050
|Friday, 3 October 2025
|1,200
|592.20
|710,640
|In the period 29 September 2025 - 3 October 2025
|6,800
|592.60
|4,029,690
|Accumulated until 3 October 2025
|146,600
|597.38
|87,575,235
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,188,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.75% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
