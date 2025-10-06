Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund Surpasses $500M in Assets Under Management and Earns Industry Recognition

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund announced today that, as of September 30, 2025, it has surpassed $500 million in Assets Under Management (AUM), marking a significant milestone in the fund’s growth. The portfolio currently consists of 1,097 residential mortgages across Ontario, with an average mortgage value of $459,000. The Fund’s 12-month rolling compounded ROI for F-Class units is 10.11%.

In addition to reaching this key milestone, the Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund has been recognized as a 2025 Top Contender in the Mortgage Category at the prestigious Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, with winners to be announced on October 28, 2025.

“This year has certainly been a challenge in the Canadian real estate market. I am proud of the team that helped us achieve this milestone,” said Derek Serra, President of Westboro Management Limited. “Our hands-on portfolio management and disciplined underwriting approach along with our experienced team have enabled us to continue delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns to our investors. We are grateful for both our investors and brokers, who have supported our conservative and disciplined strategy for the past 22 years. A reminder that the fund remains open for new investor capital.”

About Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund

The Fund manages a diversified portfolio of short-term residential mortgages in Ontario. Over 90% of the mortgages are in 1st position. The primary objective of the fund is to provide investors with a consistent and stable risk adjusted return for their investment portfolio. https://westboromic.com/fund-performance/

